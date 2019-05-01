BrainSell Enters New Partnership with CampTek Software

TOPSFIELD, Mass., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainSell, a value-added reseller (VAR) specializing in end-to-end business technologies and consulting and implementation services, today announced a new partnership with CampTek Software. CampTek offers full lifecycle robotic process automation (RPA) development, customization services and hosting support on the UiPath platform.

BrainSell is excited to include RPA services in their offerings to clients. RPA traditionally has been used to automate tedious tasks, such as repetitive data entry or exporting spreadsheets. But according to Peter Camp, CampTek's CTO and Founder, RPA has way more potential than many people realize. "Business tools like CRM and ERP or accounting platforms are never one-size-fits all – we often have to pick up the slack with manual work where these technologies fail," said Camp. "RPA picks up that slack for you."

RPA can automate a wide range of tasks, including but not limited to:

Data migration and analysis

Intelligent automation for webpages and desktop applications

Document management

Business processes

Remote desktop and website maintenance

Decision-making support (based on predetermined workflows)

Integrating disparate platforms

Training new employees

Augmenting artificial intelligence (AI) tools

"RPA is a non-invasive technology that will transform today's business through improvements in efficiency and reliability," said Bob DiSciullo, CampTek's Vice President of Sales.

CampTek is happy to be partnering with BrainSell, a company that shares the same enthusiasm for technology and understands the value of RPA. CampTek plans to contribute to this partnership with their technical expertise and dedication to developing seamless RPA solutions that solve business and process challenges for all clients. "We're excited for what's ahead," said DiSciullo.

BrainSell shares this excitement. "A lot of clients don't even know what RPA is, let alone how versatile it is or how much time and money it could save them," said Jim Ward, CEO of BrainSell. "CampTek is a growing company with a smart and innovative team that's ahead of the curve. We look forward to working with them and helping our clients run their businesses better."

About BrainSell

BrainSell helps companies thrive by solving business challenges with expert guidance and technology. They've offered unbiased software selection, implementation, support, and consulting services to clients of all sizes across North America for over 25 years. Their methodology helps clients identify the clearest areas for potential improvement in their processes. If technology can help you, then the BrainSell team can guide you on your path to business growth.

