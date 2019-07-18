BrainSell Establishes New Customer Experience Branch of Consultancy Practice

Omnichannel is a response to changes in customer and buying behaviors – mainly, the expansion of digital communication channels and the rise of self-serve consumerism. "I'm pumped for this new role. To me, a lot of omnichannel technologies are like video games – I enjoy using them," said Hogan. "And I want our clients to enjoy it as well."

Hogan believes the best experiences allow customers to choose the way they interact with businesses. He plans to help clients create these experiences by providing:

Educational, informational, and technical resources to develop customer experience strategies and best practices

Advice on how to change work culture to be customer experience centric

Business process analysis to identify weak areas in customer experiences

Client-specific plans for workflows and policies with multiple touchpoints in marketing, sales, service delivery, and support processes that enhance customer experiences

Product recommendations for omnichannel and customer service or support tools

Training for successful user adoption of omnichannel and customer service or support tools

"Hogan is a strong leader with a remarkable understanding of when to challenge, investigate, advocate, and communicate," said Jim Ward, BrainSell founder and CEO. "Someone with his product and industry expertise combined with his dedication to customer success is a rare find."

To support Hogan and the new branch, the company is aligning more closely with key vendors and partners – including Zendesk , among others – who prioritize customer experience and will contribute to the new branch.

"We are excited to be deepening our relationship with BrainSell as well as working closely with Garrett and the new team," said Nathan Smith, Director of Channel Sales at Zendesk. "The best customer experiences happen with Zendesk, and partners like BrainSell are a key component of those experiences."

Ward echoed this sentiment: "To help clients succeed, we identify the right strategies and technologies to improve their customer experiences. And that's going to be a huge differentiator as businesses evolve."

About BrainSell

BrainSell helps companies thrive by solving business challenges with expert guidance and technology. They've offered unbiased software selection, implementation, support, and consulting services to clients of all sizes across North America for over 25 years. Their methodology helps clients identify the clearest areas for potential improvement in their processes. If technology can help you, then the BrainSell team can guide you on your path to business growth.

