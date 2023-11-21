BrainSell Expands Cloud ERP Portfolio with Acumatica Partnership

Strengthening service capabilities in manufacturing and other key industries, BrainSell's alliance with Acumatica delivers enhanced business solutions nationwide.

DANVERS, Mass., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainSell, the growth enablement company specializing in helping clients grow revenue and scale operations with end-to-end business technology consulting and implementation services, today announced a new nationwide reseller relationship with cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) publisher, Acumatica. The addition of Acumatica to the growth enablement company's diverse portfolio reinforces their mission to present customers with modern solutions that align with digital transformation strategies and support growth and scale.

"Our mission has always been to assist companies in achieving their growth objectives by equipping them with technology tailored to their specific needs," stated Jim Ward, CEO and founder of BrainSell. "Recognizing a need in our ERP offerings for authentic cloud solutions meant for manufacturing clients, we found Acumatica to be the ideal fit to fill this gap."

Acumatica helps businesses manage their inventory and finances in a cloud-based environment. With its cloud-native architecture, Acumatica ensures seamless accessibility from any location, promoting remote work and collaboration — key building blocks for success in a post-pandemic environment. The software is well suited for the manufacturing, construction, and distribution industries. With Acumatica Manufacturing Edition, businesses can support their production, estimating, engineering, material planning, scheduling, and product configuration efforts.

"We are pleased to partner with BrainSell to help support manufacturers in achieving their growth ambitions with technology designed around their real-world needs," said Debbie Baldwin, Acumatica Director of Partner Management, Manufacturing. "BrainSell's specialized expertise and Acumatica's tailored and innovative solution are a winning combination for manufacturers."

Acumatica offers a unique pricing model giving companies access to unlimited users. Customers pay according to how many features and services they use; not how many team members are using the product. This model guarantees customers are only paying for the features they need, ensuring maximum value from their investment in today's turbulent economy.

"BrainSell has always looked to help customers find the best software solution regardless of brand," said Frank Cuccio, ERP account executive at BrainSell. "We help our clients make the right investment in a solution that is going to help them grow. With the addition of Acumatica, we can support an even wider base of customers in the manufacturing sector with a solution that is built from the ground up to help them succeed."

