BrainSell Honored as 2024 SugarCRM Global Marketing Leader

Growth enablement company, BrainSell, recognized as Regional Reseller Leader (North America) for second consecutive year.

DANVERS, Mass., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainSell, the growth enablement company specializing in helping clients grow and scale with consulting, data, and technology, has been named SugarCRM's Global Partner Marketing Leader and Regional Reseller Leader for North America for 2024.

Each year, SugarCRM spotlights the outstanding efforts, contributions, and results from its partner community serving SugarCRM customers worldwide. Award winners are chosen based on partner performance, customer outcomes, and commitment to SugarCRM's product and service standards.

BrainSell was recognized as the top Regional Reseller in North America recognizing the BrainSell team as the top-performing SugarCRM VAR in NA. Additionally, they were also awarded with the Gobal Partner Marketing Award, noting BrainSell's marketing efforts as the best of the best out of Sugar's hundreds of partners worldwide.

"We're honored by these recognitions," said BrainSell CEO Jim Ward. "As a long-time SugarCRM partner, these awards represent our team's expertise and dedication to delivering exceptional customer experience to all the companies we have a pleasure working with."

SugarCRM empowers marketing, sales, and service teams to optimize efficiency through enhanced automation, data utilization, and intelligent insights. This enables them to gain a real-time and dependable understanding of each customer. SugarCRM's platform offers cutting-edge technology in sales automation, marketing automation, and customer service, all aimed at simplifying complex tasks.

"We congratulate each of our partner award winners for their efforts to support outstanding business performance for Sugar customers worldwide and for their commitment to service excellence," said Clint Oram, SugarCRM's Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder. "They are distinguished for providing unparalleled expertise in leveraging the Sugar platform to help customers automate anything, accelerate everything, and anticipate what's next."

About BrainSell

Founded in 1999, BrainSell is a leading provider of growth enablement solutions, specializing in blueprinting, data, and technology services that empower businesses to achieve and surpass their goals. Deeply committed to understanding each client's unique challenges and opportunities, BrainSell delivers tailored, end-to-end business transformation solutions that enhance efficiency, productivity, and growth. Learn more at brainsell.com.

SOURCE BrainSell