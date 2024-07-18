BrainSell Launches Fractional Accounting Services for Mid-Market Companies

Leader in growth enablement strategy now offers tailored financial solutions to enhance efficiency and scalability

DANVERS, Mass., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainSell , a growth enablement company known for its deep technology expertise, advanced data capabilities, and process optimization, is proud to announce new Fractional CFO , Controller , and Staff Accounting services. These offerings are designed to provide mid-market companies with flexible financial expertise without needing a full-time in-house team.

Fractional services offer a practical solution for businesses seeking flexibility, cost-efficiency, and high-level expertise. BrainSell's Fractional CFO, Controller, and Staff Accounting services offer businesses significant advantages by providing specialized expertise on a flexible schedule to meet and exceed your needs to substantial cost savings, enhanced efficiency, and strategic growth. These services allow companies to access top-tier talent while ensuring flexibility and scalability in their operations.

By addressing skill gaps, streamlining processes, and offering strategic insights, fractional services position businesses to respond swiftly to market demands, drive innovation, and achieve competitive advantages, ultimately fostering a more agile and profitable business environment.

"The launch of our new fractional CFO, Controller, and Accounting services reflects our team's dedication to driving growth and efficiency for our clients through innovative tech, streamlined business blueprinting capabilities, and putting the right employees in the right seats," said Jim Ward, Founder and CEO of BrainSell.

Key Benefits of the New Services:

Fractional CFO: Access to strategic financial leadership for informed decision-making.

Access to strategic financial leadership for informed decision-making. Controller Services: Comprehensive oversight of financial operations and reporting.

Comprehensive oversight of financial operations and reporting. Staff Accounting: Reliable support for daily accounting tasks, ensuring accuracy and compliance.

The use of fractional executives has increased significantly, with Forbes reporting an 18% rise in usage from 2021 to 2022 and a 57% increase since 2020. The increase can easily be attributed to value, as research shows companies that implemented fractional CFO services reported better strategic decision-making, improved financial performance, and enhanced compliance and risk management.

Fractional services are particularly beneficial in several scenarios:

1. Startups and Small Businesses

Limited Budgets: Utilize top-tier expertise without the high costs of full-time salaries.

Utilize top-tier expertise without the high costs of full-time salaries. Scalability Needs: Scale resources up or down as the business grows.

2. Growing Companies

Project-Based Work: Engage experts for specific projects or temporary needs.

Engage experts for specific projects or temporary needs. Skill Gaps: Fill immediate gaps in specialized skills without long-term commitments.

3. Strategic Initiatives

High-Level Expertise: Gain insights and strategic direction from seasoned professionals.

Gain insights and strategic direction from seasoned professionals. Short-Term Goals: Achieve critical milestones with focused, expert assistance.

4. Cost Management

Budget Constraints: Manage operational costs efficiently by paying only for what you need.

Manage operational costs efficiently by paying only for what you need. Resource Allocation: Allocate financial resources more effectively to core business areas.

5. Market Adaptability

Rapid Changes: Quickly adapt to market shifts and new opportunities.

Quickly adapt to market shifts and new opportunities. Flexible Operations: Maintain an agile organizational structure that can pivot as needed.

In these situations, fractional services provide the right blend of expertise, flexibility, and cost-efficiency, making them an ideal solution for businesses looking to optimize their operations and drive growth without overextending their resources.

About BrainSell

Founded 30 years ago, BrainSell empowers businesses to grow and scale by providing tailored software solutions, implementation, support, and consulting services. We are outcome-driven, delivering results that truly matter for your business. Our unique methodology identifies areas for potential improvement, guiding clients toward achieving scalability with the right technology. We provide end-to-end solutions, ensuring that every step, from consultation to execution, is seamlessly managed. As technology thought leaders, we stay ahead of industry trends to offer innovative solutions. Serving clients of all sizes throughout North America, we guarantee outcome-based solutions, committing to guiding their path to business growth.

For more information on how we can help your business, visit us at brainsell.com.

