BrainSell Named Elite SugarCRM Partner for 2023, Awarded Regional Reseller Leader for North America

Awardees Celebrated for Exceptional Customer Service and Commitment to Business Growth

DANVERS, Mass., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainSell, the growth enablement company specializing in helping clients grow revenue and scale operations with end-to-end business technology consulting and implementation services, has been named an Elite SugarCRM partner for 2023. BrainSell was also awarded as the Regional Reseller Leader for North America, highlighting the company's excellence in sales, customer satisfaction, and technical support for SugarCRM products. The award is a testament to BrainSell's commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience and pioneering innovative solutions that drive success for its customers.

At this year's annual Sales Kickoff, SugarCRM celebrated the exemplary work of its partner community for providing superior service and solutions to customers worldwide. The awardees were determined based on their outstanding performance, positive customer experience, and dedication to meeting the high standards set by SugarCRM.

"We are immensely proud to be named an Elite SugarCRM partner and to win the Regional Reseller Leader award for North America," said Sonja Fridell Pomerleau, President of BrainSell. "These acknowledgments reinforce our commitment to providing a world-class experience to our SugarCRM clients that drive scalable growth."

With SugarCRM's innovative AI-driven cloud platform, businesses can forge strong customer relationships and drive profitable results. This powerful combination of technology and BrainSell's consulting and implementation expertise creates a personalized experience that establishes meaningful connections while optimizing profitability.

"We're proud to have an exceptional global partner ecosystem aligned with Sugar's commitment to making the hard things easier for sales, marketing, and service professionals," said Clint Oram, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of SugarCRM, in a statement. "Our dedicated partners provide valuable expertise in leveraging the Sugar platform to meet unique customer needs, driving innovation and accelerating business growth. We congratulate this year's winners and celebrate their incredible achievements."

BrainSell empowers SugarCRM users across North America to reach their business goals faster with tailored solutions for growth and scale. Connect with us today to learn how our growth enablement experts can help you find and accelerate success!

About BrainSell

BrainSell helps companies thrive by solving business challenges with expert guidance and technology. They've offered unbiased software selection, implementation, support, and consulting services to clients of all sizes across North America for over 25 years. Their methodology helps clients identify the clearest areas for potential improvement in their processes. If technology can help you, then the BrainSell team can guide you on your path to business growth.

We're here to help! Please call us any time at 1.866.356.2654 or email [email protected]

Press Contact:

Sarah Reed

978-887-3870

http://www.brainsell.com

SOURCE BrainSell