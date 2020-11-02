BrainSell Partners with Aircall to Bring Modern Phone Systems to Growth-Focused Businesses

TOPSFIELD, Mass., Nov. 2, 2020 PRNewswire/ -- BrainSell, the growth enablement company specializing in end-to-end business technologies consulting and implementation services, is excited to announce a new partnership with Aircall, the cloud-based phone system of choice for modern brands focused on growing their business.

The partnership allows BrainSell to help empower growth-focused business leaders to simplify call tracking in CRM, marketing automation, and customer support systems — positioning teams to focus on what they do best while all engagement data is tracked. Call engagement data is one of the most actionable data sets for growing businesses looking to gain a holistic view of their prospects' needs, challenges, and positioning within their respective marketplace.

"Aircall is excited to be partnering with BrainSell, a company that has a shared excitement for streamlining client processes and understands the value of moving phone operations to the cloud," said Gianna Scorsone, General Manager for North America at Aircall. "By partnering together, both Brainsell and Aircall clients will have access to customized solutions to solve the complex problems that come with running a business, all backed by Brainsell's best in class team of talented individuals."

Founded in 2014, Aircall is designed to help companies unlock the power of voice communications within their modern tech infrastructure by giving marketing, sales, and support teams a phone system that easily collaborates with marketing automation and CRM systems. The 100% cloud-based phone system prides itself as a phone solution that's easy to setup, easy to use, and easy to scale — key aspects of business tools that BrainSell believes lead to faster adoption and ROI.

Soon, BrainSell customers can gain access to a solution that can:

Click-to-dial to save reps time every day and increase productivity.

Make calls in rapid succession with a sales dialer that automatically adds numbers from any webpage.

Keep track of all your call center metrics — call volume, wait time, etc. — in one place.

Setup a smart IVR directory that automatically guides callers to the correct team on their first try.

Seamlessly integrate all your phone-related engagement data with solutions such as SugarCRM, Zendesk, Microsoft Dynamics, SalesLoft, Salesforce, HubSpot, and more!

"The phone continues to be a major communication tool for marketing, sales, and support teams to effectively engage with current and prospective customers," said Jim Ward, Founder and CEO of BrainSell. "We are super excited to partner with a company that shares that same mindset on growth and scale, and I look forward to helping our customers make the most of their phone system to gain valuable insights from prospects and customers."

About Aircall

Aircall is the phone system for modern business. An entirely cloud-based voice platform that integrates seamlessly with popular productivity and helpdesk tools that workplaces are already using, Aircall was built to make phone support as easy to manage as any other business workflow—accessible, transparent, and collaborative. Aircall believes that voice is the most powerful way to communicate with customers, prospects, candidates, and colleagues, and it is designed to take the headache out of what should be a delightful moment of human connection. Aircall was founded in 2014 and has raised over $100 million. Based in New York and Paris, the company has over 300 employees.

About BrainSell

BrainSell helps companies thrive by solving business challenges with expert guidance and technology. They've offered unbiased software selection, implementation, support, and consulting services to clients of all sizes across North America for over 25 years. Their methodology helps clients identify the clearest areas for potential improvement in their processes. If technology can help you, then the BrainSell team can guide you on your path to business growth.

