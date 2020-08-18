BrainSell Reports 16% Year-to-Date Growth as it Leads the Growth Enablement Charge in the Marketplace

TOPSFIELD, Mass., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainSell, the growth enablement company specializing in end-to-end business technologies consulting and implementation services, has experienced 16% year-to-date growth since the start of 2020. The company has also signed 50 new clients within industries such as manufacturing, health services, educational services, finance, and retail thanks to its stance on a human-first approach to empower businesses to grow and fuel profitability.

BrainSell is a growth enablement company that helps its clients and partners thrive by solving business challenges with expert guidance and technology. Most "enablement" discussions revolve solely on the empowerment of the sales department; but BrainSell believes the entire organization — including sales, marketing, finance, and customer support teams — should be working together to help the business grow. BrainSell's success in the first half of 2020 proves that the right people, processes, and technology throughout each major department of the business can position companies for growth, even in turbulent times.

"Our growth enablement process — in which we ensure our customers' holistic business needs and procedures are addressed before we even begin to discuss technology — helps our customers succeed," said Jim Ward, Founder and CEO of BrainSell. "We build a trustworthy partnership that transcends any transaction, and that is where the magic happens. The growth that BrainSell has seen over the first half of 2020 is astounding, and I'm proud of our team for practicing what we preach and driving real results from our growth enablement methodology. It is truly rewarding to help our clients grow during such a challenging and uncertain economy."

"I have really enjoyed working with BrainSell," said Bobby Jain, Co-owner and Head of Sales and Distribution for Fana Jewelry. "I find them to be informative, thorough, and well prepared. We originally started discussing a different CRM and they quickly understood our needs and addressed them. They've just done a wonderful job helping us transition and bring everyone on the same page."

Throughout the first half of 2020, BrainSell invested heavily in expanding its consulting services and technology offerings to provide clients with the tools they need for continued growth. This included the launch of two critical integrations for Sugar Sell CRM users: one for Outreach, and another for SalesLoft. Both plugins are designed to ensure all the sales engagement data gathered by Outreach and SalesLoft flow directly into Sugar Sell, while contact and account data within Sugar is shared with both engagement platforms to guarantee accuracy. This enables Outreach and SalesLoft users to continue to work in their preferred platforms, while also ensuring all customer and account data is up to date in the company's CRM.

The focus on continued growth and success for clients in difficult markets caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has been a priority for the company. That's why BrainSell has also invested heavily in its personnel to provide appropriate guidance and support to its clients. As part of this initiative, the company hired Jim Thurston as VP of Financial Process Management. Thurston is tasked with helping the company boost its offerings and services for growth-minded CFOs — ultimately better positioning clients for success.

To learn more about our growth enablement methodology, check out this video and see how BrainSell's methodology differs from other enablement mindsets. Also, reach out to the BrainSell team to discuss how you can simplify the way you position your company for growth.

About BrainSell

BrainSell helps companies thrive by solving business challenges with expert guidance and technology. They've offered unbiased software selection, implementation, support, and consulting services to clients of all sizes across North America for over 25 years. Their methodology helps clients identify the clearest areas for potential improvement in their processes. If technology can help you, then the BrainSell team can guide you on your path to business growth.

