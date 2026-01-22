BrainTap Hits 2.2M Sessions and 46.6M Minutes Listened in 2025

Ignites 2026 with new ski-focused series from Dr. Tom Lankering

NEW BERN, N.C., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainTap, the leading provider of audio-guided brainwave entrainment and mental wellness technology, has released its 2025 year-in-review data, showcasing record-breaking engagement and growth. With more than 2.2 million sessions completed, 46.6 million minutes listened, and over 25,000 new users joining the platform, BrainTap has become a trusted tool for users seeking to improve sleep, reduce stress, and enhance peak performance.

BrainTap 2025 Minutes Listened

Building on this momentum, BrainTap is excited to announce the launch of a new, exclusive ski-focused content series by wellness expert Dr. Tom Lankering, arriving in early 2026. Designed to support skiers, snowboarders, and high-altitude athletes, the series will guide users through pre-performance visualization, recovery techniques, and mental conditioning.

2025: A Breakthrough Year in Wellness Audio

Throughout 2025, BrainTap users collectively completed 2.2 million full sessions, achieving a completion rate of nearly 90%. Top sessions focused on deep sleep, deep delta training, and mind-body wellness, with standout titles such as:

Sleep Deep and Awaken Recharged (1.3 million minutes)





(1.3 million minutes) Wind Dance (700,000 minutes)





Making Peace with Your Body for Deep Sleep (636,000 minutes)





Super-charge Fat Burning While You Sleep (339,000 minutes).

"2025 was a landmark year for BrainTap. Our users listened to over 46 million minutes of transformative content—proof that people are actively seeking science-backed ways to improve their mental health, energy, and sleep," said Patrick Porter, Ph.D., founder of BrainTap. "This level of engagement validates everything we've worked toward. We're more motivated than ever to expand what's possible in the wellness tech space and 2026 will be another landmark year for us as we expand into other areas of recovery, sports, and overall well-being."

A Growing, Engaged Subscription Base

BrainTap's premium subscription offerings also grew significantly in 2025, with 25,000 new users and thousands more in trialing stages—a testament to the platform's value and relevance across wellness lifestyles.

In addition to broad-based growth, BrainTap saw extraordinary engagement from top community members. One user alone completed over 6,100 sessions in 2025, while several others logged thousands of hours across the year.

The average user engaged in 87 sessions, listening to more than 1,800 minutes of guided content—a powerful indication of BrainTap's daily impact.

Dr. Tom Lankering's High-Altitude Mindset Series Debuts in 2026

In 2026, BrainTap's content library will expand with the debut of the Ski Performance Series, a groundbreaking program co-created by Dr. Tom Lankering in partnership with BrainTap and Dr. Porter. Designed for the winter sports community, the series integrates Dr. Lankering's decades of expertise in integrative wellness and neuro-performance with BrainTap's cutting-edge brainwave entrainment technology, offering athletes a powerful blend of physical and mental optimization for peak performance on the slopes.

The series will feature sessions that support:

Pre-ski focus and visualization





Mastering turns with precision





Unlocking your personal flair on the slopes





Connecting with nature to experience skiing as a spiritual, harmonious journey





Embracing the excitement, mindfulness, and freedom of skiing

"This content is designed for anyone looking to perform at their best on the mountain—from seasoned athletes to recreational skiers," said Dr. Lankering, creator of the series. In addition, I believe there is a correlation between skiing and life. This series can help people get into the flow of life.

"We focus on aligning the brain and body before, during, and after activity so users can ski with more confidence, clarity, and control."

Looking Ahead: 2026 and Beyond

In the coming year, BrainTap will continue to innovate by introducing:

AI-powered personalized listening paths





New categories , including adolescent stress relief and elite athlete training





, including adolescent stress relief and elite athlete training Localized experiences for international users





for international users Collaborations with more performance-focused experts, including sessions specifically tailored for athletes

With a mission of bettering a billion brains through neuroscience and transformation, BrainTap is poised to elevate mental wellness experiences for users across the globe. Those new to BrainTap can try the app for 14 days at no cost by downloading for both Android or iOS platforms by visiting BrainTap: Get BrainTap Membership and Headset Today.

About BrainTap

BrainTap is a science-backed platform that uses proprietary audio sessions to guide the brain into optimized states of relaxation, focus, recovery, and sleep. Through advanced neuro-acoustic technology, BrainTap has helped millions of users reduce stress, improve cognitive function, and unlock peak performance. Its content is used by wellness centers, professional athletes, healthcare providers, and individuals looking to take control of their mental well-being. For more information, visit https://braintap.com

