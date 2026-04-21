Bramshill Income Performance Fund Wins 2026 LSEG Lipper Award: Best Fund Over 5 Years Core Bond Funds

NAPLES, Fla., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bramshill Investments is pleased to announce that the Bramshill Income Performance Fund has been named a winner in the 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Award: Best Fund Over 5 Years Core Bond Funds in United States for delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to its peers. The Lipper Fund Awards recognize funds and fund management firms that exhibit excellence in delivering strong, consistent performance, based on independent, quantitative analysis from LSEG Lipper.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are widely regarded as one of the industry's most prestigious honors for mutual funds and ETFs worldwide. Winners are determined through an objective methodology that evaluates funds on the basis of risk-adjusted returns over multiple time horizons, seeking to identify those vehicles that best demonstrate consistent performance relative to similar strategies.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from LSEG Lipper," said Art DeGaetano, Chief Investment Officer & Founder of Bramshill Investments. "This award underscores the disciplined investment approach and the commitment of our team to generating strong risk-adjusted results for our clients across market environments."

About the Award

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which measures a fund's effective return on a risk-adjusted basis over three-, five- and ten-year periods ending November 30, 2025. Funds with the highest scores within their respective classifications are selected as winners. These awards reflect a truly independent and uncompromised assessment of performance.

Media Contact:

Nina Udell

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About Bramshill Investments

Bramshill Investments, LLC, is a fixed income investment manager with over $8 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2026). The firm was co-founded in 2012 by former GLG portfolio manager, Arthur DeGaetano. The team's core investment strategy has an established combined track record of over seventeen years with an absolute return objective that can be accessed through various vehicles. Bramshill also offers other alternative investment strategies. Bramshill is an investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration as an investment advisor with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training of Bramshill or its employees. References to awards should not be construed as testimonials for our advisory services. For more information, please visit: https://bramshillinvestments.com

Disclosures

This award should not be construed as an endorsement or testimonial of Bramshill's investment advisory services and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Bramshill did not pay to receive consideration in this award. The 2026 LSEG Lipper Award: best Fund Over 5 Years Core Bond Funds. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.

SOURCE Bramshill Investments, LLC