Bramshill Investments' Portfolio Manager, Arif Joshi, featured on Bloomberg Intelligence FICC Focus

EM Lens: Investors Aren't Packing Their EM Bags Just Yet

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the war-induced increase in macroeconomic uncertainty, investors are returning to emerging market fixed income as the universe of investible alpha opportunities continues to expand. Arif Joshi, senior managing director and EM fixed income portfolio manager at Bramshill Investments, joins Damian Sassower, Bloomberg Intelligence's chief EM fixed income strategist, to assess the structural backdrop, as focus shifts to supply shortages across the energy complex. Joshi and Sassower touch on policy, positioning and performance across EM as the war in Iran persists.

Listen to this episode here or on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

About Arif Joshi

Arif T. Joshi, CFA is the lead portfolio manager for Bramshill's Emerging Market strategies. Prior to joining Bramshill Investments, he was the co-founder and co-head of emerging market debt at Lazard Asset Management. During his 15 years at Lazard, he grew the EMD platform to $18bn of AUM, across both long-only and total return strategies. Arif served as a portfolio manager for both USD and local currency strategies and was also responsible for top-down macroeconomic views for the EMD platform. Prior to Lazard, Arif was a portfolio manager and analyst at HSBC Asset Management from 2005-2010. At HSBC, Arif managed $7bn of AUM in both sovereign and corporate emerging market debt. Arif started his investment career in 2001 as a sovereign and corporate analyst at the Atlantic Advisors, a boutique emerging market asset manager that was subsequently sold to HSBC. Arif has an MBA from Columbia Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is also a CFA Charterholder.

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About Bramshill Investments

Bramshill Investments, LLC, is a fixed income investment manager with over $8 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2026). The firm was co-founded in 2012 by former GLG portfolio manager, Arthur DeGaetano. The team's core investment strategy has an established combined track record of over seventeen years with an absolute return objective that can be accessed through various vehicles. Bramshill also offers other alternative investment strategies. Bramshill is an investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration as an investment advisor with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training of Bramshill or its employees. References to awards should not be construed as testimonials for our advisory services. For more information, please visit: https://bramshillinvestments.com

Disclosures

The AUM's included reflect Lazard and HBSC's performance during periods which Arif had substantial investment responsibilities for the referenced strategies; however, investment decision‑making was shared, and results may also reflect the contributions of other portfolio managers, analysts, risk professionals, traders, and firm resources at the prior firm. The strategies that Arif were responsible for at prior firms referenced on this page are substantially similar to the strategies Arif will managing at Bramshill. However, there can be no assurance that Arif will achieve similar results at Bramshill.

SOURCE Bramshill Investments, LLC