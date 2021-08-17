Branch Insurance Partners with Snapsheet Claims Platform to Accelerate the Claims Experience

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapsheet , the pioneer of virtual appraisals and an emerging leader in cloud-native claims management software, today announced that Branch Insurance , the first insurer to offer instantly-bundled home and auto insurance, selected Snapsheet Claims software to deliver the modern claims experience to its rapidly-growing community.

By leveraging innovative technology, Branch has made the insurance-buying process quicker and easier than ever before. Using just a few pieces of information, Branch created a way to instantly bundle home and auto insurance. This technological superpower enables the insurtech to provide a frictionless experience and even offer insurance through its partners in the mortgage, home building, auto, and home security industries. Branch now looks to extend that same ease, speed, and convenience to its claims process, with the goal of delivering a seamless, digitally-driven member experience.

"We recognize that our members increasingly prefer digital-first experiences. With Snapsheet's technology, we are providing our members with enhanced capabilities, increased transparency into the claims process, and, above all, a delightful claims experience," said Charlie Wendland, Head of Claims at Branch. "The automation and flexibility powered by Snapsheet's software provides our claims team with tremendous efficiency and relieves them of administrative tasks so they can spend more time helping our members when they need us most."

Snapsheet's SaaS platform provides all the tools required for fully digitized, end-to-end claims management in one system—from the automated assignment of work, to optimized digital communications to effective workload management to digital payments and settlement—driving speed and results for insurers. With Snapsheet Claims, customers can harness the true power of data and automation to make better, faster claims handling decisions, improve agility and increase profitability. Snapsheet Claims software seamlessly integrates with modern, legacy, or multiple core systems with business line configurations to support multiple brands.

"A fast-growing startup and a pioneer in bundled insurance, Branch Insurance is part of a new class of digital insurance companies that leverages innovative tech to enhance the customer experience," said Andy Cohen, President and Chief Operating Officer of Snapsheet. "We are proud to equip Branch Insurance, along with our clients across the globe, with a platform that allows them to build a claims operating model for the digital world."

About Snapsheet

Snapsheet is the pioneer in virtual appraisals and a leader in cloud-native claims management software, enabling the most innovative claims organizations to deliver the best experiences for customers. With a focus on engagement, digitization, and intelligent automation, Snapsheet provides unmatched software and processes to improve customer experience, drive greater organizational agility, and deliver transformational benefits through its Snapsheet Cloud software suite and Appraisal Services offerings.

Snapsheet leads the industry in claims innovation including the deployment of the fastest digital auto insurance claims process in the United States. As a trusted innovation partner, Snapsheet works with more than 125 clients, including many of the largest insurance carriers, third-party administrators, MGAs, insurtechs and sharing economy disruptors. For more information, visit snapsheetclaims.com .

About Branch Insurance

Branch Insurance is on a mission to make insurance more accessible and affordable for everyone by tapping into the power of community. Utilizing innovative technology, Branch has made bundling home and auto insurance online quicker and easier than ever before. Branch was founded in 2017 by insurance veteran Steve Lekas and tech entrepreneur Joe Emison, and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Branch is underwritten by the Branch Insurance Exchange and General Security National Insurance Company (GSNIC) and backed by SCOR SE, all A-rated insurance entities. To learn more, visit OurBranch.com.

