Snapsheet Introduces Snapsheet Total: Transforming Total Loss Claims with Unmatched Accuracy, Cost-Effectiveness, and Efficiency

Launched in July 2024, Snapsheet Total accelerates claim calculations, facilitates communication of settlement offers, and manages negotiations to support vehicle buyouts. This solution is designed on a foundation of expert appraisal and advanced technology, ensuring efficiency and precision throughout the claims process.

Key Features:

Accurately calculate taxes and fees. Validate lien holders to ensure precise settlement amounts. Settlement: Create detailed settlement offers for customers and manage any necessary offers or clarifications promptly.

Create detailed settlement offers for customers and manage any necessary offers or clarifications promptly. Customer Interaction: Clearly communicate offers to customers, ensuring transparency. Finalize and document settlement outcomes to the satisfaction of all parties.

Clearly communicate offers to customers, ensuring transparency. Finalize and document settlement outcomes to the satisfaction of all parties. Resolution: Finalize accepted settlement offers, determining whether the owner or company retains the vehicle. Coordinate the last date of rental communication. Facilitate the transfer of vehicles to salvage.

Snapsheet Total integrates these features to enhance efficiency and accuracy. Snapsheet Total not only reduces processing times and expenses but also ensures precision and transparency in every stage of the process, setting the stage for unmatched benefits.

Benefits:

Our process minimizes cycle times and associated adjusting expenses while managing rental and eliminating storage days. Tech-Enabled Approach: Our product combines modern technology with industry expertise to deliver accuracy, reliability, and an enhanced customer experience at every stage of the process.

Snapsheet Total showcases our commitment to providing superior service and simplifying the total loss claims process. Representing a transformative leap in claims processing, Snapsheet Total offers unmatched efficiency, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness, ready to revolutionize the industry by streamlining operations and improving customer outcomes.

About Snapsheet

Snapsheet is your all-in-one claims solution built to grow with your business. With over 150 partners, including 16 of the top 20 P&C carriers, our technology simplifies claims, appraisals, & payments. Let's discuss how we can make your claims process more efficient. Learn more at www.snapsheetclaims.com/total .

