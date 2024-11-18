Branch Selects Liberate's Voice AI for FNOL and Digital Customer Experience

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch, a full-stack insurance provider that uses data, technology and automation to make bundling home and auto insurance easier than ever has partnered with Liberate Innovations, Inc. to facilitate faster, easier claim journeys using innovative digital FNOL and Voice AI for FNOL solutions.

The decision to partner with Liberate was driven by Branch's unwavering commitment to service. "Our goals were to enhance efficiency, streamline claim workflows and create a seamless claims experience. "We are relentlessly focused on our customer experience and always looking for ways to improve," explains Charlie Wendland, Head of Claims at Branch.

Wendland explains that their new solution is more than he initially expected. "It's quite robust," he says. "The integration with our claim system has improved data integrity and enhanced the vendor assignment process, leading to more consistent claim outcomes. These capabilities enable real-time data sharing that accelerates the entire claim process, which not only enhances accuracy, but also provides a much better customer experience," he explains.

The complete implementation encompasses:

Voice AI for FNOL and Digital FNOL for homeowners and auto insurance with prefilled policy fields, and tap-and-click convenience, enabling claims to be reported in five minutes or less.

Integration with Branch's policy and claim platforms, enabling structured data to pass between systems without the need for manual data entry.

Integration with fraud detection software so submitted images receive a fraud likelihood score, informing further file handling.

Notably, the total implementation time for the first phase (homeowners FNOL) was just eight weeks.

"The Liberate team has been wonderful to work with and highly collaborative," says Wendland. "They are proactive and attentive, and consistently engage with us to refine ideas. They adapt to whatever we throw at them – anti-fraud integration is just one example. We introduced that technology to the Liberate team and they found a way to get it done. Their commitment to transparent communication has helped ensure a smooth process," he explains.

About Liberate Innovations Inc

Liberate builds fully trained and integrated AI Agents that interact over Voice, SMS, Email and Digital and can resolve complex, multi-faceted requests – tasks that could only be performed by trained professionals in the past. Liberate's Voice AI Agents have revolutionized the insurance industry by seamlessly answering phone calls, collecting quote information, receiving FNOLs and servicing customer requests in an empathetic, humanlike manner. Liberate's affordable and customizable AI solutions typically deploy in weeks with almost no integration overhead and have been proven to overcome labor challenges while enhancing policyholder service levels for retail agencies, MGAs and carriers. For more information, visit https://www.liberateinc.com/.

About Branch

Branch is home and auto insurance that's simple to buy and built for savings. Through its revolutionary instant-bind capability, Branch removes all of the friction associated with getting covered, helping consumers bundle their home and auto with ease. Branch is a Public Benefits Corporation and manages a reciprocal exchange, an organization in which the policyholders are the actual owners of the policy premiums. The structure is built to align incentives and provide members with as much savings as possible. Branch further provides its members with access to a number of community-based products – which help members save even more by leveraging the power of their networks.

