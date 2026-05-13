BranchLab Raises $26M Series A Led by McKesson Ventures to Bring AI to Pharma Commercialization

Partnering with leading pharmaceutical companies, BranchLab replaces fragmented, offline workflows with a unified, privacy-first AI platform—driving a nearly 70% increase in commercialization efficacy.

BOULDER, Colo., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BranchLab, an AI platform transforming how pharmaceutical companies commercialize therapies, today announced a $26 million Series A financing led by McKesson Ventures, with participation from FCA Venture Partners, Sanofi Ventures, and AIX Ventures. The round brings total funding to $35 million.

Pharma commercialization—spanning patient identification, audience segmentation, activation, and real-world measurement—has historically relied on fragmented vendors, delayed analytics, and manual workflows. The result is a system that is data-rich but operationally offline, limiting how quickly teams can learn, adapt, and drive impact.

BranchLab is changing that.

The company has built a unified AI platform that puts audience identification, activation, and optimization directly in the hands of pharma teams and their agencies—enabling them to act on high-intent patient and healthcare professional (HCP) audiences in near real time. Today, BranchLab is used by leading pharmaceutical companies and has delivered an average increase of nearly 70% in marketing efficacy across a diverse set of therapeutic areas.

"Pharma has long had access to rich data, but using it quickly—and responsibly—has been the challenge," said Josh Walsh, CEO of BranchLab. "BranchLab solves this by turning privacy-safe, aggregated data into real-time insights that connect directly to activation. Teams can move faster, reach the right audiences more effectively, and drive better outcomes without relying on sensitive or individual-level information."

At the core of the platform is a novel transformer-based architecture that enables models to train on health data within customer-controlled environments, while deploying only non-sensitive demographic and media-side signals. The new approach transforms commercialization workflows that used to take months and collapses them to minutes.

"The more we learned about BranchLab, the more we saw the possibility to transform the way patients learn about and get started on the right therapies," said Carrie Williams, partner at McKesson Ventures. "Combining a deep understanding of the patient journey with a future-proofed approach to patient activation could enable an evolved patient therapy experience, one that seamlessly bridges privacy-first audience targeting with patient access, affordability and preference."

FCA emphasized the underlying system shift: "Pharma has spent years investing in data and analytics, but much of it still lives outside of production systems," said Andrew Bouldin, Managing Partner at FCA Venture Partners. "BranchLab's approach to running models within regulated environments and connecting them directly to execution is a fundamental shift in how commercialization can work. We see this as a meaningful step toward making pharma's data, and activation systems work together in real time."

Sanofi Ventures highlighted the broader industry shift toward embedded, privacy-aware AI systems.

"Healthcare is entering a new era of responsible AI within regulated environments," said Cris De Luca, Sanofi Ventures. "BranchLab has the potential to become a core commercial intelligence layer, putting this capability directly in the hands of pharma teams to connect therapies with patients across next‑generation digital environments."

As the industry moves toward faster, more accountable, and privacy-first systems, BranchLab is positioning itself as the infrastructure layer for how therapies are brought to market in the AI era.

With the new funding, BranchLab will expand enterprise deployments, deepen integrations across the healthcare and media ecosystem, and continue building the unified AI platform for pharma commercialization.

About BranchLab

BranchLab is transforming healthcare commercialization with AI-native technology that helps leading healthcare organizations and their agencies connect patients, providers, and caregivers to life-improving therapies and resources. Built for the evolving privacy landscape, BranchLab improves commercialization performance without relying on individual-level health information. By modernizing the industry's technical infrastructure, BranchLab helps organizations operate more efficiently and responsibly, while enabling a healthier system for everyone.

To learn more, visit www.branchlab.com.

CONTACT:

BranchLab Media Team

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SOURCE BranchLab Inc