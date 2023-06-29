BranchOut Food Inc. (Nasdaq: BOF) Focuses Business Strategy on Private Label

BEND, Ore., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BranchOut Food Inc., (Nasdaq: BOF) an international food-tech company renowned for its natural snacks and superfood ingredients, announces its primary emphasis on the private label channel as a key business strategy. While the Company will continue to support and grow its robust brand portfolio, it believes that private label offers the most advantageous path for growth and profitability.

BranchOut Food Inc. (PRNewsfoto/BranchOut Food Inc.)

With rising grocery prices, the demand for affordable alternatives has driven the popularity of private label products. BranchOut Food Inc. strategically aligns itself with the private label market to capitalize on this trend. Having already secured significant private label business from major retailers, the company aims to meet the growing consumer demand for high-quality, affordable options. The private label industry is valued at over $200 billion, with an annual growth rate exceeding 11%. BranchOut Food Inc. is well-positioned to supply this thriving market, leveraging its unique technology platform and strategic South American supply chain.

"We are bullish on the private label channel and have already shown significant success here," said Eric Healy, CEO of BranchOut Food Inc. "Building a brand can be costly, so by prioritizing private label, we can enhance our bottom line by eliminating most marketing and shelf slotting costs. With our innovative technology platform and access to South American fresh produce, we are well-positioned to seize significant opportunities within the thriving private label market."

For further information on BranchOut Food Inc. and its private label strategy, please visit www.branchoutfood.com or contact media relations at [email protected].

About BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut is an international food-tech company delivering truly great natural snacks and real superfood ingredients enabled by their licensed dehydration technology. The Company is a leading provider of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products and its commitment to quality and innovation sets it apart as a trusted brand and private label supplier.

Contact:

BranchOut Food Inc.

Phone: 1-801-532-7840

Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2107719/4142977/BranchOut_Food_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BranchOut Food Inc.