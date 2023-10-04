BranchOut Pre-Announces 325% Revenue Growth in Q3 Over the Previous Quarter. Q3 Beats Full-Year 2022 Revenue by Approximately 50%

BEND, Ore., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), a disruptive food technology company and maker of dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products, to report Q3 Revenue of roughly $1,100,000 outpacing its Q2 revenue by 325%, and its 2022 full-year revenue of $752,178 by 50%.

  • Q3 revenue of roughly $1,100,000 outpaces its Q2 revenue of $343,065 by 325%.
  • Q3 outpaces full-year 2022 Revenue of $752,178 by approximately 50%.
  • Q4 revenue is expected to exceed Q3 due to large retailer commitments.
BranchOut Food Inc.
Eric Healy, BranchOut Food Inc. CEO, states "Our June IPO was perfectly timed as it gave us the resources to ramp up our production to meet the increasing demand of our many retailer partners. This is just the beginning".

BranchOut believes its private label strategy was validated in Q3, delivering on the first of multiple contracts with national retailers. With additional contracts starting next year, BranchOut believes it has a strong foundation to continue its growth.

BranchOut also saw its top branded snack featured in the Southern California region of the Nation's largest warehouse club; with future expansion into the Bay Area Region coming in Q4.

In Q3 the branded line launched in Jacksons Food Stores, with approximately 300 locations, marking BranchOut's first foray into the Convenience Store Channel. Additional new Grocery Channel launches include Family Foods, Market of Choice, Harmons, and Giant Martin with more expected in Q4.

About BranchOut Food Inc.: BranchOut is an international food-tech company delivering truly great natural snacks and real superfood ingredients enabled by their licensed dehydration technology. BranchOut Food is a leading provider of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products and its commitment to quality and innovation sets it apart as a trusted brand and private label supplier. For more information about BranchOut Food Inc. and its products, please visit www.branchoutfood.com.

Media Contact: BranchOut Food Inc. Email: [email protected], 541-419-4078

BranchOut Food Inc. Expands Partnership with EnWave Corporation. Increasing Manufacturing Capacity by an Additional ~$15mm Annually & Secures Additional Product Exclusivities.

BranchOut Food Inc. Partners with Daymon Worldwide to Propel Private Label Growth

