Brand Embassy opens representations in Mexico and Argentina

PRAGUE, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Embassy, following a year of record growth that included acquiring important new clients such as Alibaba Lazada and America Movil, is pleased to announce new partnerships in Mexico and Argentina.
Mexico and Argentina have shown rapid growth and traction in social media and messaging use over the past several years. Brand Embassy is now bringing their cloud-based digital customer service platform to this important market, continuing the company's international expansion.
Today's companies face pressure to provide better customer experience while decreasing costs and growing revenues. Phone volumes are declining while the use of digital channels for customer service increases. Companies need an agile partner to integrate and scale digital customer service at scale.
Brand Embassy is a top-rated customer service platform providing integrated social media, messaging, live chat and AI-powered chatbot service at scale. The platform delivers 69% improved agent productivity. This stems from higher operational efficiency and real-time presence, and leads to increased personalization and customer satisfaction.
"I'm thrilled to announce Brand Embassy's new partnerships in Mexico City and Buenos Aires, two markets with huge potential," says Vit Horky, Co-founder and CEO of Brand Embassy.
"Brand Embassy is the perfect fit for companies looking to transform their systems and operations to better serve customers and increase efficiency," says Eduardo Mendoza.
"Brand Embassy has the potential to revolutionize the way that Mexican companies communicate with their customers," says Adrian Salazar.
About Brand Embassy
Brand Embassy is a cloud-based customer service platform providing integrated social media, messaging, live chat and AI-powered chatbot service. A scalable and modular solution that's easily integrated into existing infrastructure, our software achieves 95% customer satisfaction, and has been top rated by customers every year since 2015, according to TrustRadius.
Brand Embassy clients have reported:
61% sale conversion rate
70% reduced resolution time
300% scaled operations with no additional headcount
Brand Embassy clients include Lazada (Alibaba) Group, T-Mobile, Vodafone, O2, America Movil, Puma, Samsung, GE and others across 30+ countries. For more information, visit www.brandembassy.com.
Contacts
Brand Embassy PR/Media Contact:
Vit Horky
Co-founder & CEO
Email | vit.horky@brandembassy.com
Eduardo Mendoza
Email | eduardo.mendoza@brandembassy.com
Mobile | +549 11 54002868
Adrian Salazar
Email | adrian.salazar@brandembassy.com
Mobile | +521 55 54190492
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brand-embassy-opens-representations-in-mexico-and-argentina-300643619.html
SOURCE Brand Embassy Ltd.
Share this article