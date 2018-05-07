Brand Embassy opens representations in Mexico and Argentina

Today's companies face pressure to provide better customer experience while decreasing costs and growing revenues. Phone volumes are declining while the use of digital channels for customer service increases. Companies need an agile partner to integrate and scale digital customer service at scale.

Brand Embassy is a top-rated customer service platform providing integrated social media, messaging, live chat and AI-powered chatbot service at scale. The platform delivers 69% improved agent productivity. This stems from higher operational efficiency and real-time presence, and leads to increased personalization and customer satisfaction.

"I'm thrilled to announce Brand Embassy's new partnerships in Mexico City and Buenos Aires, two markets with huge potential," says Vit Horky, Co-founder and CEO of Brand Embassy.

"Brand Embassy is the perfect fit for companies looking to transform their systems and operations to better serve customers and increase efficiency," says Eduardo Mendoza.

"Brand Embassy has the potential to revolutionize the way that Mexican companies communicate with their customers," says Adrian Salazar.

About Brand Embassy

Brand Embassy is a cloud-based customer service platform providing integrated social media, messaging, live chat and AI-powered chatbot service. A scalable and modular solution that's easily integrated into existing infrastructure, our software achieves 95% customer satisfaction, and has been top rated by customers every year since 2015, according to TrustRadius.

Brand Embassy clients have reported:

61% sale conversion rate

70% reduced resolution time

300% scaled operations with no additional headcount

Brand Embassy clients include Lazada (Alibaba) Group, T-Mobile, Vodafone, O2, America Movil, Puma, Samsung, GE and others across 30+ countries. For more information, visit www.brandembassy.com.

