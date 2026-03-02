Brand Engagement Network Advances AI Concierge into Live Guest Deployment at Seven Visions Resort & Places, The Dvin

World-recognized ultra-exclusive destination becomes BEN's first live luxury hospitality deployment

WILMINGTON, Del. and YEREVAN, Armenia, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNAI) ("BEN"), a provider of secure, governed artificial intelligence designed for enterprise and regulated industries, today announced that its AI Concierge has entered an initial guest-facing limited release at Seven Visions Resort & Places, The Dvin — a world-recognized ultra-exclusive hospitality and entertainment destination located in Yerevan, Armenia.

The deployment marks an important step for BEN, as its conversational AI, having completed internal testing and staff validation, enters a live, guest-facing limited release with a select group of the property's guests. Integrated securely within the hotel's existing systems, BEN's AI connects directly to internal workflows and service processes — enabling conversations that trigger real service actions — from room service and housekeeping to spa and restaurant bookings — and routes them directly to hotel departments for fulfillment, while allowing continued refinement based on real-world guest engagement.

The deployment is designed to support real-time guest engagement with BEN's AI Concierge and is intended to generate operational data to help evaluate performance, accuracy, and reliability within a high-service hospitality environment, while supporting staff and enhancing overall service delivery.

BEN and The Dvin first announced their collaboration in May 2025. Following multiple phases of development, knowledge refinement, and operational integration, the AI Concierge has advanced into a live limited release within the property.

The initial phase is limited to a select group of rooms, allowing both organizations to evaluate real-time guest interactions, refine service workflows, and ensure operational alignment before expanding to the rest of the property.

Guests access concierge services via QR-based activation and integrated messaging, enabling real-time service requests, property information, and personalized assistance routed directly to hotel departments.

The initiative streamlines service delivery by enabling the AI to handle multiple guest requests simultaneously — reducing wait times and allowing staff to focus on high-value, personalized interactions.

"Reaching live guest deployment marks a meaningful step toward bringing governed AI into real-world hospitality environments," said Tyler Luck, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of BEN. "Our AI is designed to operate within enterprise environments — securely activating an organization's own systems, rules, and workflows to deliver real outcomes while preserving the human experience that defines luxury service."

Seven Visions Resort & Places, The Dvin is widely regarded as one of the world's most prestigious luxury hospitality and entertainment destinations. The property has earned 22 international awards between 2023 and 2025, reflecting global recognition for its immersive guest experiences, culinary excellence, and innovative approach to hospitality.

The resort provides an ideal setting for deploying AI within a high-service, high-expectation environment where personalization, discretion, and operational precision are essential.

"Introducing The Dvin's AI Concierge, powered by BEN, into live guest interactions reflects our commitment to innovation while preserving the human-centered experience that defines our brand," said Artak Tovmasyan, creator, president, and chairman of the supervisory board of The Dvin. "Together, we are building a modern, data-informed hospitality experience that meets our guests' expectations."

The deployment marks BEN's first expansion into the hospitality sector and serves as a flagship live implementation within the company's broader global strategy. With the global luxury hotel market valued at approximately $170 billion in 2025 and projected to exceed $400 billion by 2034(1), BEN's entry into the sector represents a significant potential opportunity to deploy enterprise-grade AI within a rapidly expanding, high-service industry. Demonstrating this capability within a world-class luxury destination reinforces BEN's strategy of deploying AI across high-impact industries, including healthcare, hospitality, government, and financial services.

About Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNAI)

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. ("BEN") develops a secure, enterprise-grade artificial intelligence that enables natural conversations, intelligent automation, and real-world execution across text, voice, and multimodal experiences. Designed for regulated and high-impact industries, BEN integrates AI directly into existing systems to improve decision-making, streamline operations, and enhance customer engagement within secure, closed-loop environments. BEN's AI is powered by proprietary technology, including its Engagement Language Model (ELM™), and is built with governance, compliance, and reliability at its core.

For more information, please visit www.brandengagementnetwork.com

About Seven Visions Resort & Places, The Dvin

Seven Visions Resort & Places, The Dvin is a world-renowned, ultra-exclusive destination where heritage, entertainment, and luxury hospitality converge. With 22 international awards earned between 2023 and 2025, the property has established itself as one of the most prestigious and innovative hospitality experiences globally. Learn more at 7visionshotels.com.

(1) Source: Fortune Business Insights, Luxury Hotel Market Size & Share Report, 2025–2034.

