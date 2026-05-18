Brand Engagement Network Reports Strongest Quarter to Date

Q1 2026 Results Reflect Approximately $7.1 Million in Financing Activity and Liability Reduction, Improved Liquidity, Accelerated Commercialization and Global Expansion

WILMINGTON, Del., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Engagement Network Inc. (NASDAQ: BNAI) ("BEN" or the "Company"), a provider of secure, enterprise-grade artificial intelligence, today announced that it filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2026.

The Company believes Q1 2026 represents its strongest quarter since going public in 2024, reflecting significant balance sheet strengthening, improved liquidity, reduced liabilities, and continued expansion across hospitality, healthcare, fleet operations, Africa, Latin America, and enterprise media infrastructure. The quarter also reflects continued progress in BEN's transition from post-IPO restructuring toward commercial deployment and international expansion.

BNAI YTD 2026 Highlights

Approximately $4.47 million in gross proceeds generated from warrant exercises during the quarter.

Completed a $1.518 million private placement with Ben Capital Fund I, LLC.

Approximately $7.1 million in combined financing and liability reduction initiatives supporting balance sheet strengthening.

Reduced total liabilities by approximately $2.8 million compared to the prior-year period.

Increased cash and cash equivalents to approximately $1.8 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $172,124 at December 31, 2025.

Expanded international commercialization initiatives across Africa and Latin America.

Transitioned BEN's AI Concierge from pilot to live guest-facing deployment at Seven Visions Resort & Places, The Dvin.

Received U.S. Patent No. 12,581,163 related to technologies supporting real-time interpretation of user intent and automated enterprise system actions.

Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Munich-based Cataneo GmbH in a transaction valued at approximately $19.5 million.

"Our first quarter results represent a clear turning point for BEN as we continue executing on our long-term vision and transforming our financial foundation," said Tyler Luck, CEO of Brand Engagement Network. "During the quarter, we strengthened our balance sheet, improved liquidity, reduced legacy obligations, and expanded commercialization activity across hospitality, healthcare, fleet operations, and international markets, including Africa and Latin America. We also advanced our enterprise AI capabilities through strategic partnerships, intellectual property expansion, and the pending acquisition of Cataneo GmbH. Importantly, we believe these milestones position the Company for continued commercial growth while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital management."

Recent Operational and Strategic Milestones

International Commercial Expansion

On January 20, 2026, the Company entered into a $2.05 million licensing partnership with Valio Technologies (Pty) Ltd., expanding BEN's commercial presence into Africa through healthcare and academic deployments, including a pilot program with Nelson Mandela University.

The Company also expanded commercialization efforts across Latin America through strategic relationships supporting healthcare, mobility, and enterprise AI initiatives.

Hospitality Deployment

On March 2, 2026, BEN's AI Concierge transitioned into a live guest-facing deployment at Seven Visions Resort & Places, The Dvin, representing the Company's first live guest-facing hospitality deployment.

Fleet Operations Expansion

On April 21, 2026, the Company entered into a strategic relationship with Accelevate Solutions focused on expanding BEN's AI technology into commercial fleet and mobility environments. Subsequent reseller agreements executed on May 7, 2026, established distribution rights supporting broader commercialization opportunities across fleet and enterprise markets.

Cataneo Acquisition

On April 30, 2026, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cataneo GmbH ("Cataneo"), whose MYDAS platform supports approximately €6 billion in annual advertising inventory across more than 1,000 media brands globally. The transaction is valued at approximately $19.5 million and is expected to close on or about June 30, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Governance Update

Effective April 1, 2026, Jon Leibowitz was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors, succeeding Bernard Puckett as part of the Company's ongoing governance evolution. Mr. Leibowitz previously served as Chairman of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and brings extensive experience in regulatory policy, governance, and enterprise oversight.

About Brand Engagement Network, Inc.

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNAI) builds secure, enterprise-grade artificial intelligence for the engagement layer of AI between companies and consumers, where people interact with systems and real-world outcomes are driven. Powered by its proprietary Engagement Language Model (ELM™), BEN's technology delivers conversational AI that connects human intent to organizational data, workflows, and actions inside closed-loop, privacy-protective, governed environments. Trusted by organizations in regulated and high-stakes industries, BEN brings AI into operational settings where engagement, accountability, and results matter. For more information, visit www.brandengagementnetwork.com.

Contacts: Investor Relations: [email protected]; Media: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated closing and benefits of the Cataneo acquisition, the Company's strategic partnerships, commercialization initiatives, deployment activity, liquidity, growth opportunities, and the performance of its ELM™ technology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to close pending acquisitions, integrate acquired businesses, execute commercialization strategies, achieve market acceptance of its AI solutions, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, except as required by law.

SOURCE Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BEN)