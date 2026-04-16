Brand Engagement Network Files 2025 Form 10-K, Highlights Strong Balance Sheet and Operational Progress

Reduced net loss, lower liabilities, and disciplined execution position BEN for scalable growth

WILMINGTON, Del., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNAI) ("BEN" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence company focused on the engagement layer of AI, announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

The Annual Report on Form 10-K is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and through the Company's investor relations page.

BEN highlighted significant financial and operational progress in 2025, including a substantial reduction in net loss, continued reduction in liabilities, and execution of strategic partnerships supporting its commercialization strategy.

Financial and Balance Sheet Highlights

During the year ended December 31, 2025, BEN reduced its net loss by approximately $25.1 million, from $33.7 million in 2024 to $8.6 million. This improvement reflects disciplined cost management, lower operating expenses, and the absence of certain non-recurring charges recognized in the prior year.

Loss from operations improved from $36.5 million to $12.6 million, while total operating expenses decreased from $36.6 million to $12.9 million. General and administrative expenses declined by approximately $10.3 million.

In addition, BEN did not incur the $13.5 million impairment related to AFG customer acquisition costs that impacted 2024 results.

Total liabilities decreased from $15.5 million as of December 31, 2024, to $11.8 million as of December 31, 2025, a reduction of approximately $3.6 million.

In addition, BEN strengthened its balance sheet through approximately $7.05 million in equity financings, including approximately $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and approximately $2.05 million in the first quarter of 2026. These financings supported operations and key strategic initiatives, including expansion of LATAM operations.

Strategic Partnerships and Expansion

During 2025 and into 2026, BEN advanced a series of strategic partnerships and expansion initiatives across healthcare, hospitality, insurance, media, and international markets:

Latin America and Spain: Exclusive licensing partnership with Skye Inteligencia LATAM, S.A.P.I. de C.V.





Healthcare (Mexico): Formation of Skye Salud with KNOBLOCH Information Group and Skye LATAM.





Africa: Partnership with Valio Technologies (Pty) Ltd and collaboration with Nelson Mandela University.





Hospitality: Collaboration with Seven Visions Resort & Places, The Dvin.





Insurance: Strategic partnership with Swiss Life Global Solutions.





Media and Advertising: Reseller activity through Vybroo and Grupo Siete.

These initiatives reflect BEN's strategy to expand through strategic partnerships and regional licensing frameworks, positioning the Company to scale across regulated and high-growth markets.

In 2026, BEN is focused on operational execution and advancing these partnerships toward commercialization.

As part of its international expansion strategy, BEN is advancing its LATAM initiatives. During the fourth quarter of 2025, BEN entered into an agreement with Skye Inteligencia LATAM that includes a capital contribution with a contractual stated amount of up to $5.0 million associated with the licensing and commercialization of its AI technology in Latin America. Based on the counterparty's financial condition and the contingent nature of the arrangement, BEN determined the fair value at inception was nominal and recorded the investment accordingly. This reflects a disciplined approach to financial reporting while maintaining a strategic position for long-term commercialization in the region.

CEO Commentary

"Throughout 2025, we took deliberate steps to strengthen our financial foundation while executing strategic partnerships that expand the reach of our technology," said Tyler Luck, Chief Executive Officer of BEN. "We improved our balance sheet, reduced liabilities, and advanced initiatives across key markets. We have been disciplined in how we structure these partnerships to support long-term value creation. As we move through 2026, we are focused on operationalizing these initiatives, expanding enterprise adoption, and driving scalable growth."

About Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNAI)

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. ("BEN") builds secure, enterprise-grade artificial intelligence for the engagement layer of AI—where people interact with systems and actions occur. Powered by BEN's proprietary Engagement Language Model (ELM™), BEN's technology enables conversational AI interactions that connect human intent to organizational data, workflows, and real-world outcomes. BEN's AI operates within secure closed-loop environments using approved organizational data and built-in governance and compliance controls. Trusted by organizations operating in regulated, complex, and mission-critical environments, BEN helps bring AI into real operational settings where engagement drives outcomes and accountability matters. For more information, visit www.brandengagementnetwork.com.

Contacts:

Media: [email protected]

Investor Relations: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company's future financial or operating performance and may include statements regarding the Company's financial position, trends in liability reduction, the execution and impact of strategic partnerships, the Company's ability to scale its operations, expand enterprise adoption, and drive long-term value, as well as the development, deployment, and capabilities of its technology.

These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to maintain and improve its financial position, successfully implement and commercialize its technology, execute and realize value from partnerships and licensing arrangements, achieve market adoption, and respond to competitive, regulatory, and economic conditions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law. Additional information regarding these and other risks can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

SOURCE Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BEN)