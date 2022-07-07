Brand Institute Incorporates EMA NRG Guidance on Pronunciation into Current Methodology, Led by Former EMA Name Review Group (NRG) Administrator

During his time with EMA, Dr. Ferrero provided support to EU Member States during the review of all proprietary name submissions and was instrumental in creating process changes within the NRG. He proposed and developed a decision tool for analyzing objections due to orthographic and phonetic similarity currently used by NRG to frame final decisions on the acceptability of names. As part of EMA's labelling team, Dr. Ferrero assisted with the review of product information texts and with the development of several guidance documents.

At Brand Institute, Dr. Ferrero applies a hands-on and methodical safety evaluation approach to proprietary drug names combined with regulatory considerations unique to EMA's name review process. Dr Ferrero has contributed to the evaluation of 8000 brand names intended for the European market and the development of effective screening tools.

About Brand Institute and its wholly owned subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in brand name and identity development, providing a broad portfolio of branding and naming related services, including brand strategy, name development, trademark searches, market research, regulatory services, and visual identity solutions.

Drug Safety Institute (DSI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brand Institute that provides Brand Institute's healthcare clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety, packaging, and labeling. DSI is comprised of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including FDA, EMA, Health Canada, AMA, and the WHO.

