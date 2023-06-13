Brand Institute Partners on Brand Name Development for FDA-Approved Eye Drops for the Treatment of the Signs and Symptoms of Dry Eye Disease

MIAMI, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce its work in developing the brand name VEVYE™ (cyclosporine ophthalmic solution) from Novaliq. VEVYE was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on May 30, 2023, for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease (DED).

VEVYE is cyclosporine, solubilized in a novel, water-free excipient and was designed to address unmet needs, providing patients with a fast acting and well tolerable dry eye drug therapy. The solution does not contain water or anti-microbial preservatives, oils, or surfactants. As a water-free product, there is no associated pH and no osmolarity. VEVYE is the first and only FDA-approved cyclosporine eye drop formulation approved for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

"The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute team congratulates Novaliq on the FDA approval of VEVYE," said Brand Institute's Chairman and C.E.O., James L. Dettore. "We are very thankful for the opportunity to work with such a motivated and engaged team not only the brand name but also on the logo and packaging design."

About Brand Institute and its wholly owned subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute has a portfolio of over 5,000 marketed healthcare and consumer brands for more than 1,600 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year. Drug Safety Institute is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including the FDA, European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada, American Medical Association (AMA), and the WHO. These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

