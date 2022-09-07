Brand Institute Partners on Brand Name Development for FDA Approved Treatment for Active Benign Gastric Ulcer and Reduction of Risk of Upper Gastrointestinal Bleeding in Critically Ill Patients

MIAMI, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce its work with Azurity Pharmaceuticals (formerly CutisPharma) in developing the brand name KONVOMEP™, which was approved by the FDA on August 30, 2022.

KONVOMEP™ (omeprazole and sodium bicarbonate for oral suspension) is a medication indicated for short-term treatment (4 to 8 weeks) of active benign gastric ulcer and reduction of risk of upper gastrointestinal bleeding in critically ill adult patients. Azurity Pharmaceuticals reports that KONVOMEP is expected to become commercially available in pharmacies nationwide in Q1 of 2023.

Azurity Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative dose-forms and formulations of products to serve the needs of overlooked patients. Azurity Pharmaceuticals' products span the cardiovascular, neurology, endocrinology, gastro-intestinal, institutional, and orphan markets.

"The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute Team congratulates Azurity Pharmaceuticals on the FDA approval of KONVOMEP," said Brand Institute's Chairman and C.E.O., James L. Dettore.

About Brand Institute and our wholly owned regulatory subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 4,000 marketed healthcare brand names, 1,300 USAN/INN nonproprietary names for 1,200 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year with healthcare manufacturers. Drug Safety Institute is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada (HC), American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

