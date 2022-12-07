Brand Institute's Courtney Kilroy Outlines the Benefits of Early Clinical Trial Branding

MIAMI, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute, the world's #1 naming agency and the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, is pleased to share insights on emerging clinical trial naming trends.

Brand Institute's Divisional President Courtney Kilroy, who manages naming projects for clients on the West Coast of the United States, has observed significantly more manufacturers initiating clinical trial naming for both Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials. While Phase 3 trials are traditionally branded, Phase 2 trials are emerging as a crucial time to begin the branding work for compounds in development as companies look for earlier compound awareness.

Having a nonproprietary name early on can demonstrate belief in a compound's potential for success, whereas a clinical trial name promotes interest from the investment community and can drive patient enrollment in the underlying trial. "Brands and brand names cultivate value and interest," said Ms. Kilroy. "A memorable and easy-to-identify clinical trial name can add incredible value to a compound that is in development. It can differentiate a drug in a crowded marketplace, increase awareness, and generate excitement about the product's therapeutic potential."

About Courtney Kilroy

Ms. Kilroy is Brand Institute's Divisional President for Northern California & the Pacific Northwest. In her 19 years with the company, she has worked on over 1,500 projects, which include corporate identities, clinical trials, nonproprietary names, and brand names.

About Brand Institute and our wholly owned regulatory subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 4,000 marketed healthcare brand names, 1,300 USAN/INN nonproprietary names for 1,200 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year with healthcare manufacturers. Drug Safety Institute is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada (HC), American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

