Brand Networks Strengthens Leadership Team With Maria-Angela Sanzone as Head of Partnerships

Senior paid media and platform leader to drive product and platform partnerships

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Networks (BN, an Augeo Company), a leader in digital advertising innovation, today announced that Maria-Angela Sanzone will be re-joining the organization as Head of Partnerships, effective January 12. In this senior leadership role, Sanzone will lead all product partnerships and drive strategic relationships with brand and technology partners focused on custom integrations. She will play a central role in helping partners scale their businesses through Brand Networks' proprietary technology, while supporting the company's continued growth across the advertising ecosystem.

Sanzone brings more than 20 years of experience leading paid media, social platforms, and digital innovation across highly complex and regulated industries. Most recently, she served as Head of Paid Social at JPMorgan Chase, where she was responsible for strategy, execution, innovation, and senior portfolio relationships across core and emerging channels. Throughout her career, she has built and scaled modern paid social organizations, led full-funnel strategies, and guided brands through periods of rapid platform, consumer, and marketplace transformation.

"Brand Networks has built technology designed for real-world impact and flexibility. I'm excited to work with partners to build integrations that make it easier for businesses to adapt to the ever-evolving media landscape," said Maria-Angela Sanzone. "As AI continues to change how media is planned, executed, and measured, there's a real opportunity for brands and agencies of all sizes to leverage BN's suite of tools, including legacy and new technologies like Aimy, to more effectively run their businesses and reach audiences."

"Brand Networks is at an important moment of momentum, and partnerships are a key driver of where we're headed," said Mike Garsin, CEO of Brand Networks. "Maria brings deep platform expertise, strong strategic instincts, and hands-on experience building at scale. She understands how technology, media, and partnerships come together to create impact, and we're thrilled to have her rejoin BN as a part of the leadership team."

In her role, Sanzone will work closely with Brand Networks' product, engineering, and commercial teams, as well as its partners, to advance the company's partnership strategy and support continued innovation across its platform. Her appointment follows Brand Networks' recent launch of Aimy, the company's AI-powered media buying platform designed to simplify and scale advertising for businesses of all sizes.

About Brand Networks

Brand Networks (BN) is a leading advertising technology company that delivers innovative, AI-powered media and content solutions to businesses of all sizes. Since 2007, BN has built some of the most trusted tools in digital advertising and powers the world's largest employee and local influencer marketing programs. Its proprietary technology enables efficient, scalable content creation and campaign activation across channels. A pioneer in cross-platform automation, BN continues to lead with first-to-market capabilities and a mission to make high-performance marketing accessible to every business. Brand Networks is a subsidiary of Augeo, a global leader in engagement technologies.

About Augeo

Augeo is a global leader in engagement platform technologies that create compelling data-driven experiences, foster people's connections and cultivate brand advocates worldwide. Utilizing proven strategies and innovative technologies, we elevate engagement and strengthen relationships for our clients through flexible and scalable solutions in workplace engagement, experiential, social activation, customer loyalty and reimagined tokenized loyalty.

With more than 45 years of experience, Augeo serves hundreds of clients including dozens of Fortune 500 companies, representing millions of people across the globe through our proprietary platform technology. Our mission is inspiring people to achieve more—one interaction, transaction and experience at a time.

