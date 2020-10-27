Brand New Apartments in Columbus, OH

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman & Kittle Properties, Inc. is happy to announce that Whispering Creek, a new construction apartment community in Columbus, is now open and available to take applications. This $5 million development is located at 2960 Gooden Way off of Hague Road on the west side of the city and features 188 apartments in Columbus.

Whispering Creek offers one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom affordable Columbus apartments currently available for rent. One-bedroom apartments are 803 square feet, two-bedroom apartments are 950 square feet, three-bedroom apartments are 1,050 square feet, and four-bedroom apartments are 1,200 square feet.

"We excited to offer new affordable apartments in Columbus that are now available for local residents," said a Herman & Kittle representative. "The apartment homes are conveniently located to shopping and restaurants and just minutes from downtown Columbus."

Herman & Kittle Properties, Inc. began construction in February 2018 and completed is a multi-family apartment complex that offers affordable rate pricing for residents. Construction began on the property in 2019 and currently has all apartments listed as move-in ready. There are 52 one-bedroom homes, 84 two-bedroom homes, 36 three-bedroom homes, and 16 four-bedroom homes. For more information on leasing or to schedule a tour you can visit the Whispering Creek website or call (833) 493-2585

Each apartment home comes with a wealth of interior amenities and our pet-friendly community has a number of community amenities. All of our apartments in Columbus come with carpet, central air, a dishwasher, refrigerator, patio, and washer and dryer hookups. Within the community you can enjoy our barbecue grills, business center, dog park, fitness center, laundry facility, play area, and more. There are a number of floor plan options for residents to browse.

This property is located just north of the Hague Road intersection with Interstate 70 just east of Interstate 270. This means that our Columbus apartments are just minutes from downtown Columbus. There are several shopping options just to the west of the property on Hilliard Rome Road.

Whispering Creek is located near Hoover Park and the Scioto Country Club on the Scioto River. Redick Park is also just south of the property on Hague Road. For more information on the property or to schedule a time for a tour please contact the on-site team at Whispering Creek.

