Brand Protection Software Market Expected to Reach USD 780.3 Million by 2027 With A CAGR Of 21.6 % | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, "Brand Protection Software Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast", the market was valued at USD 162.1 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 21.6 % by the year 2027. Originally a problem related to items such as currency, passports, identity documents, payment cards, counterfeiting, diversion, and passing-off has now extended to illegal copying and selling of all kinds of branded goods including clothing, sportswear, shoes, watches, toys, computer software, games, designer goods, music, videos, DVDs, mobile phones & accessories, perfume & cosmetics, drugs, car parts, and electrical goods, among others.

The global brand protection software market is fragmented based on type, applications, solutions, industries, organization size and region. In terms of type, the market is segmented into on cloud and on premise. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into advertising monitoring, content protection intelligence, site blocking intelligence, social media monitoring, anti-counterfeiting, market place monitoring, and others. On the basis of solutions, the market is segmented into domain monitoring, mobile-app monitoring, anti-counterfeit, and others. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprise. On the basis of industries, the market is segmented into IT & telecom, media and entertainment, energy and utilities, consumer goods and retail, healthcare, BFSI, and others. Based on region, the global brand protection software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as US, and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America. Asia Pacific is further segmented into, India, China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In the year 2020, the brand protection software market is expected to witness considerable growth due to COVID 19 pandemic. Moreover, the pandemic situation has led to the closure of several non-essential businesses which increase the demand for different online platform in the world, which in turn, is impeding the technology and software market. The COVID-19 effects majorly on developing units which are currently working with 50% workforce.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

OpSec, Incopro, and Red Points holds ~30.0% of market share of global brand protection software market in year 2019.

holds ~30.0% of market share of global brand protection software market in year 2019. North America accounts for a major share of the market, followed by Asia Pacific . The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

accounts for a major share of the market, followed by . The market in is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period. In terms of value, the on cloud segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period as it is often defined as the increasing shift of enterprises toward the adoption of digital transformation and accelerating customer experience are a few more factors leading to the adoption of cloud computing services, which are ultimately reducing enterprise costs.

The consumer goods and retail segment is anticipated to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in the use of online platform in the consumer goods and retail sector.

Read 262 Pages Research Report With TOC on "Global Brand Protection Software Market By Types (On Premise and On Cloud), By Applications (Advertising Monitoring, Content Protection Intelligence, Site Blocking Intelligence, Social Media Monitoring, Anti-Counterfeiting, Market Place Monitoring, and Others), By Solution (Domain monitoring, Mobile-app monitoring, Anti-counterfeit, and Others), By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprise), By Industries (IT & Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Energy And Utilities, Consumer Goods And Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) Size, Share And Trends"

Key Segments Covered

By Type

On Premise

On Cloud

By Application

Advertising Monitoring

Content Protection Intelligence

Site Blocking Intelligence

Social Media Monitoring

Anti-Counterfeiting

Market Place Monitoring

Others

By Solution

Domain monitoring

Mobile-app monitoring

Anti-counterfeit

Others

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

By Industries

IT & Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Energy And Utilities

Consumer Goods And Retail

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

OpSec

PhishLabs

Red Points

Coresearch Inc.

Resolver

RiskIQ

Ruvixx

Brand Shield

Focus Group Inc.

Brandverity

Corporation Service Company

Hubstream, Inc.

Incopro

i-Sight

LashBack

Wolters Kluwer N.V .

. Authlink

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Brand Protection Software developers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: IT & Telecom, Government, Energy and Utilities, Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, others etc.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: Security Software Alliance, World Intellectual Property Organization, Open Web Application Security Project, Organization for EconomicCo-operation and Development, World Economic Outlook, World Trade Organization, European Commission, International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition.

