Brand Protection Technology Leader, Red Points, Selects 5W Public Relations as U.S. Agency of Record

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today it has been named PR Agency of Record in the United States for Red Points, a brand intelligence company that provides an IP infringement detection and removal solution protecting brands from online counterfeiting, digital piracy, and distribution fraud.

Red Points' proprietary SaaS platform currently removes hundreds of thousands of incidents of illegal products and content from the web monthly, across over one-hundred online marketplaces and social networks. The company's solutions are used by over 500 brands worldwide including Bang & Olufsen, MVMT, DOPE, and many more notable names.

"5WPR is thrilled and honored to be working with Red Points," said Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5W Public Relations. "We're eager to educate the U.S. market about Red Points' incredible services and products, while spotlighting the brand's unique solutions and unwavering results."

Red Points, which recently raised $38 million to help brands fight counterfeiting and piracy, has tasked 5W to focus on expanding its brand visibility and market recognition in the U.S.

5WPR has unparalleled experience in this realm, by developing and implementing strategic media relations and results-driven campaigns. Likewise, a broad array of knowledge in the industry allows for effective story telling that moves the dial for clients.

"5W's commitment and innovative capabilities in public relations, advertising and digital media make them uniquely equipped to bring integrated solutions to what we're trying to achieve," said Baxter Denney, Chief Marketing Officer at Red Points. "We are excited to partner with them to increase Red Points' brand presence and further drive our rapid growth in the United States."

5W's Technology Practice creates the perfect combination of true professionals and unparalleled techniques. The team delivers results through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities, and media. By implementing integrated PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media campaigns 5W ensures maximum coverage for its clients.

About Red Points

Red Points is a Barcelona-based company offering the leading all-in-one SaaS solution for detecting and enforcing online IP infringements, including online counterfeiting, piracy and distribution fraud. Red Points' proprietary software currently removes more than 100,000 incidents of illegal products and content from the web monthly. Red Points protects a diverse set of brands from baby products and cosmetics, to software and wind turbine manufacturers. To learn more about Red Points, please visit: www.redpoints.com.

About 5W Public Relations:

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact



Ronn Torossian

rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

