Brand Specialists CBX and Lonsdale Form Strategic Alliance

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move designed to bolster their global footprints, leading U.S. brand strategy and design agency CBX and Lonsdale, the largest independent brand strategy and design agency in France, have formed a strategic alliance to service clients internationally. Under terms of the agreement, both agencies will remain independently owned and operated.

Lonsdale

"This partnership aligns the complementary services and talents of CBX and Lonsdale to service clients internationally with agility and purpose," said Gregg Lipman, Managing Partner of CBX, which is headquartered in New York. "Both CBX and Lonsdale share a relentless focus on being the most effective partners we can be for our clients. Having the ability to choose the best talent for our clients globally enables us to deliver on that promise. All brands benefit from having a global perspective and the influence of different cultures inspires brands and design on a daily basis."

Jocelyne Henri, Executive International Director of Paris-based Lonsdale, added: "Our alliance with CBX represents the first step in our ambition to formally connect with the best independent branding and design experts around the world, working with agencies recognized for their excellence in their respective geographies."

With approximately 350 employees between them, both firms provide an array of brand strategy, design, corporate branding and retail design services across various industry segments.

About CBX

CBX is an independent agency specializing in brand strategy and design services, including: branding, innovation, packaging and retail design. Founded in 2003, the company currently employs nearly 100 creative and support staff at its New York City headquarters and Minneapolis office. Its client list includes General Mills, JM Smucker, Bayer, Kroger, Keurig Dr Pepper, Hain Celestial, and Active International.

About Lonsdale

Lonsdale, a leading branding and design agency in France, partners with brands - corporate, product and retail. An independent agency with a current staff of 250 talents (including 120 architects and designers), Lonsdale was recently named Strategic Branding Agency of the Year 2017. Its client base includes brands like Auchan, Carrefour, Ferrero, Henkel, Lagardère Travel Retail, L'Oreal, Nestlé, Orange, PSA, Smartbox, and Unilever.

