BrandChamp's Ambassador Management Software Powers World's Leading Natural Sports Supplement Brand: Legion Athletics

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, U.S. Virgin Islands, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legion Athletics, the world's premier all-natural sports supplement brand, recognizes BrandChamp's software as pivotal in its strategy. With over 3 million bottles sold and 400,000 satisfied customers, Legion Athletics needs a powerful tool to manage its successful loyalty efforts.

Miles Putney, Senior Director of Sponsorship at Legion Athletics, remarked, "When we first made the switch to BrandChamp, my department was doing hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual revenue. Now, I'm seeing millions."

"My department was doing hundreds of thousands in annual revenue. Now, I'm seeing millions." Miles P., Legion Athletics Post this

Mile's visionary leadership and strategic mindset led to his department's decision to try BrandChamp's platform. It transformed Legion Athletics' approach to brand ambassadorship by incentivizing customers to write reviews and create content effortlessly.

In a recent case study , Miles discussed the day-to-day value BrandChamp provides, saying it functions "like a CRM for my team." BrandChamp's ability to facilitate engagement with a growing number of passionate customers has made it an invaluable tool in Legion Athletics' daily operations.

Highlighting the user-friendly nature of BrandChamp, Miles shared, "The process we've built is not only easy for my team, but it's also very easy for the people in the program." He added that managing rewards and activities manually would be "impossible" given how exponentially their program has grown.

Miles' testament to BrandChamp's effectiveness resonates loudly, "I have not found a better program than BrandChamp — and I looked at a lot of programs."

About BrandChamp: BrandChamp is a leading ambassador management software, designed to streamline and enhance a multitude of customer loyalty programs and partnerships. With a suite of powerful features, BrandChamp equips brands to engage with their communities effectively, manage rewards, and track brand ambassador activities with ease. Companies across industries trust BrandChamp to power their ambassador strategies and foster stronger customer relationships.

About Legion Athletics: Legion Athletics is the world's premier all-natural sports supplement brand, committed to top-tier products for athletes and health enthusiasts. With over 3 million bottles sold and 400,000 satisfied customers, Legion Athletics is a beacon of excellence and innovation in the supplement industry.

About Miles Putney: Miles Putney is a dynamic professional with a passion for health and wellness. As Senior Director of Sponsorship at Legion Athletics, he shapes partnerships that empower athletes worldwide, driving Legion's mission to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE BrandChamp