Branded Legacy Expands Facility to 11,000 Sqft, Extends LOI for Acquisition of The Alcannabist LLC

Acquisition & more space to revolutionize Alkaloid Research and Natural Medicine offerings to the wellness community

MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Legacy, Inc (OTC.PK: BLEG) , Branded Legacy Inc., a leading name in the biotech industry, takes a giant leap forward with a substantial expansion of its Melbourne, Florida facility to nearly 11,000 square feet. This expansion is a testament to Branded Legacy's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. It will enable the company to significantly enhance its production capabilities, offer expanded services, and accommodate new opportunities.

Facility Expansion Summary:

Branded Legacy has increased its facility space from 5000 sqft to nearly 11,000 sqft. This expansion encompasses 2500 square feet for offices and an additional 3450 square feet designated for lab and warehouse space. The expansion strategically positions Branded Legacy for a brighter future by enabling in-house operational cost efficiency for subsidiaries, scaling support for clients, and facilitating increased throughput.

The new office spaces will serve a purpose: supporting Branded Legacy's growing operational needs, and allowing the addition of a dedicated B2B networking and business development team. This approach aligns with Branded Legacy's vision of fostering a collaborative and innovative ecosystem.

The lab and warehouse space will play a pivotal role in expanding the company's support services for processing, refinement, and packaging of products. This expansion enables Branded Legacy to meet the demands of both subsidiaries and clients effectively. With increased capacity, Branded Legacy is poised to supply at a larger scale and provide an elevated level of service.

Letter of Intent for Acquisition of The Alcannabist LLC:

Branded Legacy is excited to announce the extension of a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the acquisition of The Alcannabist LLC, a move that promises to expand the company's reach and offerings in the wellness industry. This strategic decision aligns with Branded Legacy's mission to revolutionize the biotechnology landscape while creating a profound impact on healthcare and natural medicine. The Alcannabist is a growing name in the cannabis and wellness sectors, and this acquisition will open up new avenues for growth, product diversification, and increased market presence.

The recent supply and equipment purchases housed within the expanded facility encompass entirely new equipment for mycology research, alkaloid refinement, and raw material processing. These acquisitions not only bolster production capabilities but also lay the foundation for cleaner product lines and higher-quality filtration and refinement processes.

The equipment upgrades will ensure higher production output, cleaner products, and superior quality. Branded Legacy anticipates not only an enhancement in product quality but also a significant increase in output capacity to cater to national and international demands.

Branded Legacy remains committed to providing best-in-class products and services that advance alkaloid research and natural medicines. This expansion represents a pivotal step towards realizing this commitment to the wellness community by harnessing "traditional ecological knowledge" to expand the horizons of biotechnology and natural medicine research.

As Branded Legacy continues to push the boundaries of innovation, this facility expansion marks a significant milestone in its journey towards excellence.

About Branded Legacy Inc.:

Branded Legacy Inc. is a forward-thinking biotechnology company dedicated to driving innovation in plant-derived medicines and biotechnological breakthroughs. The company's strategic partnerships and milestone achievements highlight its commitment to transforming patient care and contributing to the advancement of healthcare solutions.

About The Alcannabist

The Alcannabist is a rapidly growing company dedicated to serving the health and wellness community with a range of products, including CBD tinctures, vapes, topical offerings, and more. This potential acquisition by Branded Legacy reflects a strategic effort to enhance product diversity and expand market reach in the hemp/cannabis and wellness sector.

