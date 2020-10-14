Branded Legacy, Inc. Continues to Expand Advisory Board

LONGWOOD, Fla., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures has added former track and basketball athletes, David Weaver and Willie Perry, to its advisory board as well as promote sales and operation manager Matthew Nichols to Vice Presidents.

David Weaver, a North Carolina native, has over 15 years of collegiate and international basketball playing experience. He spent his collegiate years playing ACC basketball for Wake Forest University, whose team secured a #1 ranking during the 2008-09 season. Since graduation, David has been playing professionally for clubs in over 11 countries across Europe and Asia. Winning multiple international cups including a national championship with the Portuguese sports powerhouse, SL Benfica in 2014. In between seasons he is involved with summer travel basketball as an assistant coach for the Asheville Gamechangers AAU club, helping teenage youth grow their basketball skills and potentially secure collegiate scholarships.

David stated, "I am excited to be a part of Branded Legacy Inc. and truly believe our brand can promote positive and healthy lifestyles for so many."

Willie Perry, at the age of 19, became known for running the fastest 100m and 200m dash in the world as a teenager. He ran track for the University of Florida 2005-09 where he was the only freshman to be awarded with the Goodwill Gator Community Service Award. Willie earned All-American, All-SEC, and All-Academic recognitions as well as representing Team USA. Willie would become a professional track and field athlete for Saucony Inc., traveling the world in 2009.

Jermaine Strong, CEO of Branded Legacy, Inc., stated, "As collegiate athletes, David and Willie are ecstatic about presenting our products in their everyday life. To help expand brand awareness it is nothing short of an honor to welcome them both to the team."

In addition, the Company has promoted Matthew Nichols to Vice President of Branded Legacy, Inc. Having years' experience with the Company in sales and operations, this promotion fills a vital role for Branded Legacy. The Company plans to make several new hires over the coming months to continue to grow its sales and operations departments.

Matthew has a background in sales as well as management. Nichols has 10 years of experience, which includes the 2 years working in sales and operation with Branded Legacy Inc., handling sales and marketing strategies, consolidation of sales divisions to increase profitability, budgeting, handling distributions and managing relationships as well as developing opportunities to profit across new industries.

"I've always believed in the Vision of Branded Legacy, and it's been a great experience growing with the brand these last couple of years," stated Matthew. "Moving into a leadership role is a big step and a challenge I am looking forward to. There is much to do as new growth is still on the horizon. I am honored to continue serving our Company in a new capacity."

Strong concluded, "I've learned a lot about sales and operation from working with Matthews these last 3 months and how great of a sales leader he is. Nichols willingness and patience to teach is why I'm overly excited about the sales team that he will lead to push our products to the next level."

About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp's mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber.

About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.

