Branded Legacy, Inc. Expands Operations with Move to State of the Art Biotech Facility in Melbourne, FL

White Label Deal Secured, 1,700,000 Preferred Series Shares Repurchased and Retired

MELBOURNE, Fla., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC-PK: BLEG), a prominent Biotech company, proudly announces a significant leap forward in its growth journey with the acquisition of a new, state-of-the-art facility in Melbourne, FL.

In response to the acquisition of several companies and over $3.7 million worth of advanced scientific equipment and inventory, Branded Legacy, Inc. has surpassed the capacity of its current location, prompting the need for a more expansive and purpose-built space. The new facility in Melbourne, FL, marks a substantial upgrade that aligns with the company's commitment to advancing biotechnology and improving human health.

Key Highlights of the New Biotech Facility:

Expanded Space: Boasting an additional 12,100 square feet, the new facility provides Branded Legacy, Inc. with the necessary space to facilitate its biotech operations seamlessly.

Efficiency Redefined: The facility has been meticulously designed to optimize efficiency, prioritizing functionality for Branded Legacy, Inc.'s innovative biotech research and development endeavors.

Cutting-Edge Infrastructure: Addressing crucial infrastructure needs, the facility is equipped with advanced amenities, including specialized laboratories, to support the company's pioneering work in biotechnology.

Better Electrical System: At their previous location, the electrical system was substandard for their needs, and would have needed an upgrade. This facility has 3 phase and 240 outlets already in place and up to code.

Secure Private Parking: Recognizing the importance of security for critical biotech assets, the new facility features secure private parking tailored for fleet vehicles, including the recently acquired mobile critical CO2 extraction lab.

Enhanced Office Space: The facility offers expanded office space, designed to foster collaboration and innovation among Branded Legacy, Inc.'s team of biotech professionals.

Impressive Architecture: Constructed with a focus on both form and function, the new facility reflects Branded Legacy, Inc.'s commitment to excellence, presenting an impressive architectural profile.

"This relocation signifies a pivotal moment for Branded Legacy, Inc. as we continue to advance our capabilities in the field of biotechnology," said David Oswald, CEO of Branded Legacy, Inc. "Our investment in cutting-edge scientific equipment has catalyzed our growth, and this new facility reinforces our dedication to advancing biotech solutions for the betterment of humanity."

The move to the new biotech facility underlines Branded Legacy, Inc.'s commitment to pushing the boundaries of biotechnology and improving the future of healthcare.

In other company news, Branded Legacy Inc., announces an ongoing partnership with a major distributor in Greenville South Carolina, marking a significant milestone in the distribution of Delta 8 gummies. This strategic collaboration will see Branded Legacy Inc. supplying 7,500 units of Delta 8 gummies in the initial deal.

The deal, valued at $27,500, signifies a major step towards meeting the rising demand for Delta 8 gummies in the market. The initial net revenue generated from this partnership is estimated at $22,015.23, showcasing the immense potential for growth and mutual success between the two companies.

The partnership is not just a one-time deal; it marks the beginning of an ongoing collaboration between these entities. Both companies are dedicated to fostering a long-term relationship that goes beyond a single transaction. The ongoing contract reflects the confidence each party has in the other's commitment to success and shared values.

As the Delta 8 gummy market continues to grow, Branded Legacy Inc. is positioned to play a key role in meeting consumer demands and providing a superior product in the hemp industry.

Additionally, Branded Legacy has renewed its commitment to optimizing its capital structure and returning value to shareholders, Branded Legacy has successfully repurchased 1,700,000 Series D Preferred Shares, which have been subsequently returned to treasury. This strategic move reflects the company's confidence in its financial position and its dedication to capital efficiency.

Presently, there are a total of 3,864,884 remaining Series D Preferred Shares outstanding. Among this total, 2,000,000 shares were initially issued for the acquisition of MariJ. The company continues its ongoing efforts to repurchase the remaining 1,864,884 Series D Preferred Shares in order to retire them. However, negotiations for the repurchase of these preferred shares have not yet concluded successfully.

As of February 8, 2024, Branded Legacy has 611,913,066 Common Shares Issued and Outstanding. Within this count, 529,565,857 are unrestricted common shares, while 82,347,209 are classified as restricted common shares.

Branded Legacy remains committed to transparent communication with its shareholders and will continue to explore opportunities to optimize its capital structure and create long-term value for its stakeholders.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations & Media Contact

Joe Holladay

Branded Legacy

Phone: 321-345-3565

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://brandedlegacy.com/

About Branded Legacy, Inc.:

Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG) is a diversified holdings company focused on the biotech sector. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Branded Legacy specializes in the development and marketing of cutting-edge products and services. The company's diverse portfolio includes ventures in biotechnology, digital solutions, and wellness products, all aimed at enhancing the quality of life for its customers. Branded Legacy's strategic approach to growth involves identifying and integrating promising businesses and technologies that align with its mission to deliver sustainable, high-quality products and services.

Safe Harbor Statement on Forward-Looking Language:

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, includes codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. Dilution, if any, would be for the purposes of management taking stock in lieu of cash salary. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, this press release that is not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future.

SOURCE Branded Legacy, Inc.