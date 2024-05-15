Branded Legacy Inc. Invites Shareholders to Celebrate Milestones at Open House: Announces Share Buyback and Commitment to Authorized Share Count

Leading Cannabis Innovator Demonstrates Confidence in Future Growth and Shareholder Value

MELBOURNE, Fla., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Legacy, Inc, (OTCQB: BLEG) a leading provider of innovative wellness products, is thrilled to announce a momentous occasion for the company and its shareholders. In celebration of the successful installation and operation of their state-of-the-art extraction and manufacturing equipment, they are cordially inviting all shareholders to an exclusive open house event at their stunning facilities.

The open house will offer shareholders an opportunity to witness firsthand the cutting-edge technology and meticulous processes that underpin operations at Banded Legacy. From extraction to manufacturing, guests will experience the precision and excellence that define Branded Legacy's commitment to quality and innovation.

Furthermore, Branded Legacy has announced that their Board of Directors has unanimously voted in favor of a share buyback initiative, reinforcing their commitment to enhancing shareholder value. This strategic decision reflects Branded Legacy's confidence in their growth trajectory and underscores their dedication to rewarding shareholders. Additionally, the board has voted to maintain the current authorized share count, and pledges that no reverse splits will be considered unless necessary for uplisting. These actions affirm their commitment to responsible corporate governance and building shareholder confidence.

In tandem with these exciting developments, Branded Legacy is thrilled to unveil their latest product innovation: the Royal Biotek Kava Vape. Following rigorous development and testing, Branded Legacy is pleased to report overwhelming positive feedback from distributors and pre-sales. Interest has been robust surrounding the official release of the Kava Vape, with demand already surpassing expectations.

"We are thrilled to share these milestones with our shareholders and partners," said David Oswald, CEO of Branded Legacy Inc. "The successful implementation of our advanced extraction and manufacturing capabilities, coupled with the decision to initiate a share buyback and maintain our authorized share count, underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering value and fostering confidence among our stakeholders."

The open house event will take place on June 14th at 751 North Dr. Melbourne, FL 32934 from 11:00am to 2:00pm. Shareholders are encouraged to RSVP at [email protected] by Friday May 31st to ensure their attendance.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Joseph Holladay at [email protected] or text or call at (303) 908-2356.

In other news, Branded Legacy announced a net income for the fiscal year 2023 of $3,825,527, a substantial increase driven by the strategic retirement of over 2.4 billion shares. As they forge into 2024, the company has signed multiple on-going white label contracts, poised to further enhance our revenue and profitability for the coming year and beyond.

