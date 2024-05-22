Branded Legacy, Inc. Unveils Collaboration with Celebrity Tattoo Artist Kat Tat for New Tattoo Aftercare Product

MELBOURNE, Fla., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCPK: BLEG), a leading provider of innovative wellness and skincare products, is thrilled to announce its exciting collaboration with renowned celebrity tattoo artist Katrina "Kat Tat" Collins for the creation of a premium tattoo aftercare product.

Kat Tat, widely recognized for her exceptional talent and artistry in the tattoo industry, is a prominent figure known for her appearances on hit reality TV shows. Rising to fame as a cast member on VH1's "Black Ink Crew: Chicago," Kat Tat quickly captivated audiences with her unique style, impeccable attention to detail, and unwavering dedication to her craft.

Throughout her career, Kat Tat has garnered numerous accolades and achievements, solidifying her status as one of the most influential tattoo artists in the industry. Her remarkable talent has earned her recognition from both peers and clients alike, establishing her as a trusted authority in the world of body art.

Branded Legacy, Inc. is honored to collaborate with Kat Tat on the development of Enigma by Kat Tat tattoo cream, a luxurious shea butter-based tattoo aftercare product specially formulated to enhance and preserve the beauty of freshly inked skin. Drawing upon Kat Tat's expertise and insights, Enigma by Kat Tat tattoo cream promises to deliver unparalleled results, providing optimal care and protection for tattoos of all styles and sizes.

"This partnership with Kat Tat was the perfect move for Branded Legacy, Inc.," said David Oswald, CEO of Branded Legacy, Inc. "Katrina has a reputation for excellence, and she was committed to creating a product, from scratch, that she could be proud of. Our team loves creating new products, and working with someone as devoted to the project as Kat really got everyone excited about the project. We are confident that Enigma by Kat Tat tattoo cream will set a new standard in tattoo aftercare, offering consumers a superior product that reflects the artistry and passion behind every tattoo."

"Teaming up with Branded Legacy on the development of my very own tattoo aftercare, Enigma by Kat Tat, has been like a dream come true," says Katrina Collins, owner of Enigma Tattoo Beverly Hills.

"Their enthusiasm and commitment to bring to life my vision of formulating an all natural shea butter based product makes this partnership a match made in heaven. With over 15 years experience in the tattoo industry, I have seen enough to know what works and what does not work. This collaboration allows me to combine my expertise in tattoo artistry with overall skin care, ensuring that tattoo lovers and artists have access to the best healing cream possible. Enigma by Kat Tat isn't just a product; it's a testament to our commitment to enhancing the body art experience as a whole; before, during, and after. I can't wait to share Enigma by Kat Tat with the world and continue to move the tattoo industry forward with this new cutting edge product!"

In addition to enhancing Branded Legacy's product portfolio, the collaboration with Kat Tat holds promising prospects for the company's long term growth. By leveraging Kat Tat's celebrity status and expansive fan base, Branded Legacy anticipates increased brand visibility, heightened consumer interest, and ultimately, greater shareholder value.

Enigma by Kat Tat tattoo cream will soon be released and available for purchase online and at select retailers nationwide.

For more information about Branded Legacy, Inc. and its upcoming product releases, please visit https://brandedlegacy.com/.

To stay informed about the launch of Enigma by Kat Tat and to receive notifications as soon as it's available for purchase, visit the Enigma by Kat Tat Sign-Up Page. Tattoo enthusiasts, shop owners, and retailers are invited to join in bringing this exceptional product to market.

Kat Tat Instagram Kat Tat's Enigma Tattoo Beverly Hills Instagram

Original Copy of this Press Release: https://brandedlegacy.com/branded-legacy-unveils-new-tattoo-aftercare-product-from-kat-tat/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations & Media Contact

Joe Holladay

Branded Legacy

Phone: 321-345-3565

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://brandedlegacy.com/

About Branded Legacy, Inc.:

Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG) is a diversified holdings company focused on the biotech sector. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Branded Legacy specializes in the development and marketing of cutting-edge products and services, including ventures in biotechnology, digital solutions, and wellness products.

SOURCE Branded Legacy, Inc