Branded Legacy, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire a Mycology Research Lab

News provided by

Branded Legacy, Inc.

18 Jul, 2023, 10:41 ET

Company Executes Immediate Action Plan

MELBOURNE, Fla., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC-PINK: BLEG), a holding company specializing in growth through acquisitions with a focus on the Biotechnology sector, announced today that is has a signed letter of intent to acquires Mycoenlighten, a mycology research lab that specializes in alkaloid extraction, purification, and synthesis.

Founded in 2023, MycoEnlighten is a pioneering mycology research lab focused on exploring the capabilities of functional mushroom blends. With established intellectual property, the company has become a leading authority in the field, driving innovation in the field of mycology. Through relentless research and breakthrough discoveries, MycoEnlighten is dedicated to developing advanced techniques for creating mushroom based medicine using cutting-edge biotechnology and synthetic biology. 

"We are excited to announce that we have initiated discussions regarding potentially being acquired. This proactive step reflects our enthusiasm for exploring new avenues of growth and expanding our company's portfolio, setting the stage for an exciting future ahead." says Brandon Arndt from MycoEnlighten. 

The Company's CEO, David Oswald, has put together an exciting strategic plan that is already in motion. This comprehensive strategy includes targeted acquisitions, diversified product portfolios, and projected revenue growth, all aimed at driving the company's expansion and delivering highly promising returns for its valued investors.

According to Oswald, these growth vectors are at the core of their strategic plan. He expresses his enthusiasm, stating, "We are carrying out our strategy, which calls for targeted acquisitions, a variety of product offerings, and anticipated revenue growth. These approaches will support the growth of our business and produce good results for our shareholders."

Branded Legacy expects significant advances in capabilities and scale within the next 6-12 months. This includes enhancements in co-packing; presence in tradeshows and industry publications; teleconferences and interviews; and brand awareness with product campaigns. 

About MycoEnlighten:

Founded in 2023, Mycoenlighten began as a small mycology research lab with a mission to explore the capabilities of alkaloids. The company brings established IP to the table which places Mycoenlighten as a prominent player in the field. Through relentless research and breakthrough discoveries, Mycoenlighten is emerging as a leading authority in mycology, paving the way for innovative applications and advancements in alkaloid extraction and future technologies.

MycoEnlighten is committed to pioneering future technologies in mycology. The company is developing innovative techniques for alkaloid extraction, purification, and synthesis to optimize their effectiveness and maximize their potential applications. By leveraging advancements in biotechnology, genomics, and synthetic biology, they aim to unlock new pathways for the discovery and production of valuable alkaloids.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

www.brandedlegacy.com

Contact:

(321) 345-3565
[email protected]

SOURCE Branded Legacy, Inc.

Also from this source

Branded Legacy, Inc. Announces Teleconference to Reveal Company Plans and Direction with New CEO On Twitter

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.