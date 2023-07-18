Branded Legacy, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire a Mycology Research Lab

Company Executes Immediate Action Plan

MELBOURNE, Fla., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC-PINK: BLEG), a holding company specializing in growth through acquisitions with a focus on the Biotechnology sector, announced today that is has a signed letter of intent to acquires Mycoenlighten, a mycology research lab that specializes in alkaloid extraction, purification, and synthesis.

Founded in 2023, MycoEnlighten is a pioneering mycology research lab focused on exploring the capabilities of functional mushroom blends. With established intellectual property, the company has become a leading authority in the field, driving innovation in the field of mycology. Through relentless research and breakthrough discoveries, MycoEnlighten is dedicated to developing advanced techniques for creating mushroom based medicine using cutting-edge biotechnology and synthetic biology.

"We are excited to announce that we have initiated discussions regarding potentially being acquired. This proactive step reflects our enthusiasm for exploring new avenues of growth and expanding our company's portfolio, setting the stage for an exciting future ahead." says Brandon Arndt from MycoEnlighten.

The Company's CEO, David Oswald, has put together an exciting strategic plan that is already in motion. This comprehensive strategy includes targeted acquisitions, diversified product portfolios, and projected revenue growth, all aimed at driving the company's expansion and delivering highly promising returns for its valued investors.

According to Oswald, these growth vectors are at the core of their strategic plan. He expresses his enthusiasm, stating, "We are carrying out our strategy, which calls for targeted acquisitions, a variety of product offerings, and anticipated revenue growth. These approaches will support the growth of our business and produce good results for our shareholders."

Branded Legacy expects significant advances in capabilities and scale within the next 6-12 months. This includes enhancements in co-packing; presence in tradeshows and industry publications; teleconferences and interviews; and brand awareness with product campaigns.

About MycoEnlighten:

MycoEnlighten is committed to pioneering future technologies in mycology. The company is developing innovative techniques for alkaloid extraction, purification, and synthesis to optimize their effectiveness and maximize their potential applications. By leveraging advancements in biotechnology, genomics, and synthetic biology, they aim to unlock new pathways for the discovery and production of valuable alkaloids.

