Branded Legacy, Inc. Unveils Strategic Transformation in Investor Teleconference

MELBOURNE, Fla., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC-PINK: BLEG), a holding company specializing in growth through acquisitions with a focus on the biotech industry, announced today …

We have conducted an investor teleconference to announce our significant strategic transformation and bold expansion plans within the biotechnology sector. Led by Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, David Oswald, the company outlined its achievements over the past year and the vision for its future prospects.

During the teleconference, Mr. Oswald detailed the company's successful restructuring efforts, which involved spinning off subsidiaries like Spikes CBDX and Elev8 Hemp, as well as releasing Delta Growers and Versatile Industries LLC. The focus on maximizing long-term value by carrying only assets aligned with the company's mission was emphasized.

Mr. Oswald introduced key members of the executive leadership team, including Chief Technical Officer Brandon Arndt, Chief Research Officer Jesse Morris, Chief Marketing Officer Doug Holladay, and Chief Operating Officer Joe Holladay. The team possesses extensive expertise in various fields, such as pharmaceutical biotechnology, mycology, web development, and marketing.

Strategic Plans:

Royal Biotek unveiled a six-month plan to secure its desired market share and create value for stakeholders. The company is in the process of acquiring subsidiaries, including Rocket Web Development and Design and MycoEnlighten, to enhance its capabilities in web development and mycology. A state-of-the-art lab facility is being established, enabling the processing of raw materials and compounds with high efficiency.

Additionally, the company aims to establish revenue streams through co-packing services and corporate partnerships, expanding its reach and customer base. To reflect its new focus in the biotechnology industry, the company will undergo a name change from Branded Legacy to Royal Biotek, with a new stock symbol, RTEK.

Long-term Growth:

Mr. Oswald stressed the company's commitment to long-term growth through targeted acquisitions, diversification of product offerings, and sustainability initiatives. Royal Biotek aims to research stable alkaloids, improve delivery systems, and conduct clinical trials to gain FDA approval for its pharmaceutical products. The company also plans to explore genetic consulting for industrial crop varieties to produce alkaloids and other materials simultaneously.

Mr. Oswald expressed confidence in the team's ability to consistently produce high-purity end products, which will further strengthen Royal Biotek's position in the biotechnology sector.

"This will give us the opportunity to command portions of a much larger market than would otherwise have been available, as we will be able to more directly market these products for their intended uses" says Oswald during the conference.

Branded Legacy's investor teleconference marked a pivotal moment in the company's transformation and expansion into the biotechnology sector. With its innovative therapies and strategic acquisitions, the company is poised to revolutionize the healthcare industry and deliver cutting-edge solutions to patients worldwide.

For further information and updates on Branded Legacy's progress, please visit their website at brandedlegacy.com or contact the company at [email protected].

A Recording the of conference can be downloaded or listened to here:

https://brandedlegacy.com/wp-content/uploads/Teleconference-20230724-Branded-Legacy.mp3

About Branded Legacy (Royal Biotek):

Branded Legacy (OTC-PINK: BLEG), is a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing scientific innovation and improving patient care through plant-derived medicines. With a focus on maximizing long-term value, the company is committed to developing novel therapies and exploring the potential of functional mushrooms and other botanical compounds.

Media Contact:

Philip White

Chief Compliance Officer

Branded Legacy

Phone: (407) 337-0642

Email: [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

SOURCE Branded Legacy, Inc.