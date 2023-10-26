Branded Legacy Takes Bold Step in Strengthening Shareholder Value: Retires 1 Billion Common Shares This Week, With More to Follow

A Billion Shares Retired: Branded Legacy's Unwavering Commitment to Shareholder Value

MELBOURNE, Fla. , Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Legacy, Inc (OTC.PK: BLEG), proudly announces a significant enhancement to its commitment to bolstering shareholder value. The company has successfully retired an additional 1 billion common shares this week, bringing the total retired shares to an impressive 1.6 billion, including the 600 million previously retired. This milestone marks a momentous achievement in its ongoing efforts to create lasting value for its shareholders.

This strategic move underscores Branded Legacy's unwavering dedication to cultivating sustainable growth for its shareholders. The retirement of these shares demonstrates the company's financial stability and long-term vision, fortifying its promise to deliver enduring value to its esteemed investors.

David Oswald, CEO of Branded Legacy, commented on this remarkable milestone, stating, "The retirement of 1 billion shares this week represents a decisive step in our commitment to shareholders. We wholeheartedly believe in our brand's strength and potential, and this action demonstrates our unwavering resolve to fortify Branded Legacy's position in the industry."

Furthermore, Branded Legacy reaffirms its commitment to strengthening shareholder value by announcing its intention to retire additional shares next week. This forward-looking initiative aims to further enhance the company's financial structure, solidify its market position, and deliver sustained growth.

The retirement of 1.6 billion common shares this quarter, underscores Branded Legacy's strong financial foundation and its ability to fuel revenue growth while enhancing shareholder value. This strategic step is in perfect harmony with the company's primary goals and solidifies its standing as a leading force in the biotechnology and wellness industries.

Branded Legacy remains steadfast in its core mission of developing innovative products and services that contribute to a healthier and more sustainable future for all. The retirement of these shares firmly positions the company for sustained growth and prosperity.

About Branded Legacy

Branded Legacy Inc. (OTC: $BLEG) is a forward-thinking biotechnology company dedicated to driving innovation in plant-derived medicines and biotechnological breakthroughs. The company's strategic partnerships and milestone achievements highlight its dedication to transforming patient care and contributing to the advancement of healthcare solutions.

Investor Relations & Media Contact

Joe Holladay

Branded Legacy

Phone: 321-345-3565

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://brandedlegacy.com/

To view the original version on Branded Legacy Inc.'s website, visit Branded Legacy's News.

