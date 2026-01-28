Brandi AI's new capabilities transform web, PR and LinkedIn assets into AI-ready content—without rewriting or losing brand voice

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As generative AI rapidly becomes the starting point for discovery, research and decision-making, Brandi AI today announced a major expansion of its Brandi Optimization Hub™ to help enterprises adapt their existing content for maximum visibility, trust and citation within large language models (LLMs). The expanded Optimization Hub, part of the Brandi Content Compass™, extends Brandi AI's optimization capabilities across a broader set of content formats central to marketing, communications and thought leadership efforts.

"Content that's not structured for generative AI is invisible," said Leah Nurik, CEO and co-founder of Brandi AI. "As AI systems become the primary way people discover information, brands need infrastructure—not just tactics—to stay visible. We built Brandi's Content Compass and the Optimization Hub to close that gap by turning high-value assets into structured content that AI can understand, trust and cite without changing the brand's voice or intent."

Brandi AI is purpose-built to ensure brand content is properly understood, referenced and surfaced by AI systems that now shape how both consumers and professionals discover and evaluate information.

Optimization for AI Visibility—Without Rewriting Content

Brandi AI's Optimization Hub enables marketing and communications teams to make existing assets machine-readable, AI-friendly and aligned with emerging standards in Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). The Optimization Hub enhances clarity, entity recognition and content structure to improve the likelihood that brand content is cited in AI-generated responses. It is a core component of Brandi's broader content marketing features included in the Brandi Content Compass.

Importantly, Brandi's approach does not rewrite content or strip it of nuance. Instead, teams gain control over a transparent optimization process, reviewing changes side-by-side to ensure narrative consistency.

Expanded Capabilities Across Core Content Formats

Brandi AI's newly enhanced Optimization Hub now supports a broader range of content types commonly used across marketing, communications and thought leadership programs. These include:

Core website pages

Ebooks and long-form thought leadership

Landing pages and gated assets

LinkedIn Pulse articles and social posts

Press releases and media content

This expansion enables teams to optimize once for Generative AI and then generate multiple AI-adapted formats across different channels—reducing duplication and increasing operational efficiency while maintaining message fidelity.

LinkedIn-Specific Optimization to Strengthen AI Authority Signals

LinkedIn remains a critical B2B platform and is increasingly seen as a high-trust source for generative AI systems. As part of this release, Brandi AI includes new tools and features to tailor content specifically for LinkedIn formats.

From a single optimized source asset, teams can now generate:

A LinkedIn article aligned to platform-specific structure and tone

A concise LinkedIn post designed to reinforce key themes, entities and expert positioning for LLM interpretation

With LinkedIn influencing both human perception and AI-generated answers, this functionality gives brands an additional advantage in shaping how their expertise is interpreted across channels.

Built for Teams Adapting to AI-First Discovery

Brandi AI is designed for enterprise teams on the front lines of generative AI disruption, including:

Chief Marketing Officers defending category leadership as search declines

SEO and digital marketing teams adapting to LLM-driven content prioritization

PR and communications teams scaling earned visibility and citation by AI systems

Product marketers ensuring narrative consistency across increasingly fragmented content ecosystems

Founders and growth leaders establishing authority early in AI-mediated markets

As AI systems become the default interface for research, Brandi AI offers the infrastructure brands need to remain visible and competitive in a fundamentally reshaped discovery environment.

About Brandi AI

Brandi AI™ is the leading platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Built on a powerful intelligence layer, Brandi helps organizations stay visible as online discovery shifts from search engines to Generative AI, revealing where brands stand in this new landscape. Brandi tracks the real questions people ask AI, shows if and how a brand is cited or mentioned in AI-generated answers and provides optimization guidance and technologies to improve AI visibility and GEO performance. Used by Fortune 500s, global agencies and mid-market brands across B2C and B2B industries, Brandi supports CMOs and product marketers in defining category strategy and content, and PR, SEO, and digital marketing teams in driving visibility. For more information, visit mybrandi.ai . Follow Brandi AI on LinkedIn .

