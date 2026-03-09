AI-driven discovery is reshaping brand visibility by making public relations the primary driver of AI-generated answers; according to Brandi AI CEO Leah Nurik, this shift to AI search elevates PR as the credibility engine of modern marketing

Key Takeaways

AI-driven discovery shifts brand visibility from search engine rankings to citations by AI answer engines, making public relations outputs—including earned media coverage and credible owned content—the primary drivers of visibility.

Over 95% of links cited by AI systems are non–paid sources, with roughly 27% coming directly from earned media coverage.

Gartner predicts public relations spend will double by 2027 as AI discovery replaces traditional search, reshaping power dynamics within marketing organizations.

Public relations functions as the credibility infrastructure that supplies the trusted signals AI engines need to construct answers.

PR leaders must adopt platforms like Brandi AI to measure and manage their brand's presence in AI–generated answers and influence citation frequency.

MCLEAN, Va., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandi AI, the leading platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), today announced the publication of a new article by CEO Leah Nurik arguing that the rise of AI answer engines is elevating public relations (PR) as a key driver of brand visibility.

As AI discovery reshapes how people find and evaluate information, Nurik writes that traditional digital marketing metrics—keywords, clicks, and rankings—are losing influence. Instead, AI systems prioritize credible third-party sources when generating answers. She says this requires marketing leaders to rethink PR's role and increase investment in earned media to remain visible in the AI era.

In AI-driven discovery, brand visibility is determined less by search rankings and more by whether AI systems reference a brand when generating answers and summaries. Market data reflects this shift: Brandi AI's analysis shows that brands most frequently cited in AI responses combine strong earned media coverage from independent sources with credible, authoritative owned content published on trusted domains. Nurik says this places greater weight on credibility signals than on keyword-focused strategies for achieving visibility.

The following excerpts from Nurik's article, "How AI Discovery Elevates Public Relations and Restores Its Strategic Role in Marketing," illustrate how AI-generated answers and summaries are changing credibility signals, disrupting traditional marketing models, and redefining how organizations measure brand visibility.

"AI discovery is reshaping how people find and evaluate information—and, in the process, restoring the strategic importance of public relations. And if a recent prediction from Gartner proves correct – that investment in public relations will double by 2027 as AI discovery replaces traditional search – it could upend the balance of power inside modern marketing organizations. For PR professionals, this shift is a strategic opportunity to reclaim influence over how markets understand companies, categories, and ideas."

Nurik argues that the strategic opportunity for PR stems from a bigger structural change in how AI systems gather and validate information.

"Under the traditional search model, brands competed to rank higher on the search results page. Under AI discovery, brands compete to appear among the sources the system trusts to cite. Research referenced by Gartner reveals a striking pattern: the overwhelming majority of links cited in AI-generated responses come from non-paid sources, including owned content. More than 95% of referenced links are unpaid mentions, and roughly 27% originate directly from earned media coverage. The data in the Brandi AI ecosystem underscores these findings."

In this context, public relations includes both earned media coverage and authoritative owned content that communicates expertise, insight, and institutional credibility. The outputs of public relations—earned media coverage, expert commentary, and authoritative owned content published on trusted domains—are now the raw materials AI systems use to construct answers.

"Public relations is the infrastructure of AI visibility. … The outputs created by PR—media coverage, expert commentary, and institutional validation—are exactly the signals AI systems prioritize. … The organizations that control credible narratives will control AI visibility. PR is no longer simply a communications function. It is credibility infrastructure."

This shift toward credibility signals also explains why the marketing model built around search rankings and traffic metrics is beginning to erode. According to Nurik, AI answer engines operate very differently from traditional search engines:

"AI platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and Copilot don't behave like traditional search engines. They don't present ten blue links and ask users to do the research themselves. Instead, they assemble answers. AI systems retrieve information from multiple sources, synthesize it, and generate structured explanations. Once discovery becomes answer construction rather than link navigation, the rules change dramatically."

As discovery shifts from search rankings to generative AI outputs, Nurik concludes that marketing leaders must rethink how they measure visibility and influence. The central question is no longer about ranking position, but about credibility:

"For years, marketing teams asked a simple question: "Where do we rank?" In an AI discovery environment, the question becomes far more consequential: "Are we credible enough to be cited by AI?" Most organizations today have little visibility into how their brands appear inside AI-generated answers. … That blind spot is now a strategic danger. Credibility matters more. And credibility has always been the domain of public relations."

To read the full article, visit https://mybrandi.ai/how-ai-discovery-elevates-public-relations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is AI discovery, and how does it differ from traditional search?

AI discovery refers to the way AI answer engines retrieve and synthesize information from multiple authoritative sources to generate direct answers, rather than presenting a list of links for users to click. Unlike traditional search, which emphasizes keyword rankings and traffic metrics, AI discovery rewards credibility and third-party validation. Brandi AI helps organizations understand how their brand appears in AI responses by analyzing which sources AI systems reference and how often a company is cited.

Why do AI answer engines prioritize third-party sources over brand-generated content?

AI engines are designed to present trustworthy information, so they prioritize independent, non-promotional sources such as major news outlets, academic research, and industry publications. Research cited in the article shows that more than 95% of cited links are unpaid, indicating a systemic bias toward credibility signals. Brandi AI enables organizations to identify which independent sources most influence AI citations and to track how third-party coverage affects their visibility in AI responses.

How does earned media function as a credibility signal for AI systems?

Earned media provides independent validation of a brand's claims. When a company is quoted or featured in reputable outlets, AI systems treat those mentions as training data, increasing the likelihood that the brand will be cited in generative AI outputs. Brandi AI helps organizations measure how these earned-media signals translate into actual brand citations within AI-generated responses across multiple platforms.

What strategic actions should PR leaders take in the AI era?

PR leaders should focus on generating high-quality earned media and authoritative owned content that reinforces those narratives, tracking how their brand appears in AI answers, and using platforms like Brandi AI to benchmark citation frequency and identify the most influential third-party sources. By analyzing how AI systems surface and reference brands, Brandi AI provides PR and content teams with actionable insight into which media coverage most effectively improves AI visibility.

