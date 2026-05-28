Verified G2 users give Brandi AI top customer satisfaction scores and high ratings across core AEO capabilities, including AI visibility reporting, competitive benchmarking, mention tracking, content recommendations and support.

MCLEAN, Va., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandi AI™, the leading intelligence-driven enterprise platform for Brand Intelligence, AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), today announced it has been named a High Performer in G2's Summer 2026 Grid® Report for Answer Engine Optimization (AEO). The platform also earned recognition for Best Support and Easiest to Do Business With, reflecting a high level of customer satisfaction among verified G2 users.

"These G2 recognitions are especially meaningful because they come directly from the people using Brandi AI to understand and improve how their brands appear in AI-generated answers," said Leah Nurik, CEO and co-founder of Brandi AI. "As AI becomes the new front door to discovery, brands need trusted intelligence into where they show up, how they are described, which competitors are being recommended and what evidence AI systems are using to form those answers. These G2 scores show that customers see Brandi AI as a practical, strategic platform for navigating that shift."

Brandi AI Earns Top Customer Satisfaction Scores in G2's Summer 2026 Grid Report for Answer Engine Optimization

In G2's Summer 2026 Grid Report for Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), Brandi AI received standout customer satisfaction ratings across core platform experience, support and product direction, including:

100% user rating for Quality of Support

100% user rating for Product Going in the Right Direction

99% user rating for Likelihood to Recommend

98% user rating for Meets Requirements

97% user rating for Ease of Use

Brandi AI also earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 100, the highest possible score on a widely used customer loyalty benchmark that measures how likely customers are to recommend a company, product or service. Because NPS ranges from -100 to +100, a perfect score is rare and means every surveyed Brandi AI customer was a promoter, with no passive or dissatisfied respondents. For Brandi AI, that result signals exceptional customer satisfaction, loyalty and trust in the fast-emerging Answer Engine Optimization category.

Brandi AI Earns High Ratings Across Critical Answer Engine Optimization Platform Capabilities

G2 users also gave Brandi AI strong ratings across the core capabilities enterprises need to manage AI visibility and answer engine performance, including:

100% user rating for Competitive Benchmarking

100% user rating for AI Visibility Reporting

98% user rating for AI Mention Tracking

98% user rating for AI Search Ranking Insights

96% user rating for AI-Driven Content Recommendations

94% user rating for AI Sentiment Monitoring

94% user rating for Semantic Optimization for AI Models

These feature-level ratings reflect Brandi AI's ability to help brands move beyond basic AI monitoring and toward actionable Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). The Brandi AI platform gives marketing, communications and digital teams a clearer view of how AI systems are interpreting their brands, which competitors are gaining ground and what content, sources and proof points can strengthen future AI-generated answers.

AI Visibility Is Now a Business-Critical Metric

According to Brandi AI, AI visibility is the ability to measure and improve how a brand appears in AI-generated answers, including whether it is mentioned, cited, recommended and accurately described. Brandi AI views Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) as now working together in modern digital marketing. SEO helps content get found in traditional search. AEO structures content around buyer questions so AI systems can extract and summarize clear answers. GEO strengthens the trust signals, third-party citations and recurring references that help AI systems associate a brand with authority. Together, according to Brandi AI, SEO drives discoverability, AEO improves extractability and GEO builds influence inside AI-generated answers.

How Brandi AI Helps Brands Improve AI Visibility

Brandi AI helps enterprises measure and improve visibility across this new AI-driven discovery layer. The Brandi AI platform tracks brand mentions, competitive share of voice, sentiment, citation patterns, source influence and answer quality across AI systems, giving organizations the intelligence they need to understand how their brands are represented in AI-generated answers. Brandi AI also provides actionable recommendations that show teams where to strengthen content, improve source credibility, clarify positioning and close competitive gaps so they can actively influence how AI systems describe, cite and recommend their brands.

Additional Brandi AI Recognitions for AI Visibility and Generative Engine Optimization Innovation

Brandi AI has earned several additional industry recognitions for its innovation in AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Brandi AI won a Gold 2026 Stevie® Award in the Marketing/Public Relations Technology Solution category for helping brands stay visible as AI reshapes discovery and decision-making. It was also named a G2 Spring 2026 High Performer for Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), with verified users giving the platform top ratings for competitive AI answer Share-of-Voice benchmarking, AI answer platform visibility tracking and content optimization for AI citation. In addition, Brandi AI received the 2025 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award, recognizing its role in defining and measuring AI visibility as an emerging category in enterprise digital transformation.

For more information about Brandi AI, visit https://mybrandi.ai.

Frequently Asked Questions

What kinds of problems can poor AI visibility create for brands?

Poor AI visibility can lead to several business risks, including missed mentions in category recommendations, outdated descriptions of products or services, competitor dominance in AI answers and weak citation from trusted sources. Over time, this can affect brand perception, demand generation and the credibility of a company's digital presence. If brands care are focused on longevity and growth, it is crucial to track, monitor and optimize AI Visibility using a platform like Brandi AI.

What should marketing teams do as AI-generated answers become more influential?

According to Brandi AI, marketing teams should treat AI visibility as part of their broader digital and brand strategy. That includes monitoring how the brand appears in AI answers, identifying which questions buyers are asking, improving content clarity, strengthening third-party credibility and making sure key brand messages are consistent across owned and earned channels. Brand Intelligence and GEO platforms available from companies like Brandi AI can help companies increase and track AI visibility.

Why should brands look beyond their own web content to improve their AI visibility?

AI-generated answers often draw from a wider information ecosystem, not just a company's owned content. Brandi AI advises that brands should make sure their positioning, proof points and expertise are reinforced across reputable third-party sources such as media coverage, analyst mentions, review platforms, partner pages, industry directories and expert content. This broader credibility helps create a more consistent and trustworthy picture of the brand across the sources AI systems may use.

What should companies look for in a platform for AI visibility, Answer Engine Optimization or Generative Engine Optimization?

Brandi AI recommends that companies should look for a platform that goes beyond basic mention tracking. A strong AI visibility platform should show where the brand appears across AI-generated answers, how it compares with competitors, which buyer questions are driving visibility, whether the brand is described accurately, what sources are influencing answers and where content or credibility gaps exist. It should also provide practical recommendations that marketing, SEO, content and communications teams can act on, rather than only reporting what happened.

About Brandi AI

Brandi AI is a leading platform for enterprise Brand Intelligence, AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Built on a powerful intelligence layer, Brandi helps organizations stay visible as online discovery shifts from search engines to Generative AI answer engines like ChatGPT, Gemini, Google AI Overviews, Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity, revealing where brands stand in this new landscape. Brandi tracks the high-intent questions buyers ask AI and shows whether—and how—a brand is mentioned or cited in AI-generated answers. With this foundation, Brandi provides data-driven guidance to help marketers refine existing web content and create AI-ready content designed to earn brand mentions and citations in AI answer engines. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, global agencies and mid-market brands across B2C and B2B, Brandi helps CMOs and product marketers define category strategy, enables content, PR, SEO and digital teams to drive visibility and supports founders and startups in gaining early traction. For more information, visit mybrandi.ai and follow Brandi AI on LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Brandi AI)

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Brandi AI