Partnership equips clients with data-backed visibility into how platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity influence high-intent research, category authority and pipeline growth.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and MCLEAN, VA., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JARS Digital , a B2B digital marketing agency specializing in demand generation and AI-driven growth strategy and Brandi AI™ , the industry's most comprehensive, intelligence-driven platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), today jointly announced a new partnership. JARS Digital has joined the Brandi Agency Partnership Program , a global initiative empowering agencies to help clients strengthen their presence and authority in AI-generated answers.

As generative AI reshapes how audiences discover and evaluate brands, agencies have a new responsibility: ensuring their clients are visible and trusted where decisions now begin. Through its partnership with Brandi AI, JARS Digital will work with clients to uncover how their brands are represented across AI platforms, identify opportunities to strengthen credibility and translate that insight into lasting market trust.

"Search isn't disappearing, but it's no longer the only front door," said Jason Spooner, founder and president of JARS Digital. "Our clients need to know how they show up when prospects ask LLMs complex, high-intent questions about their category. Brandi AI reveals what's influencing visibility across tools like ChatGPT and Claude—from missing context to weak trust signals—so we can take clear, data-backed action."

"Agencies partnering with Brandi AI are changing the game for how brands create value in the AI era," said Leah Nurik, co-founder and CEO of Brandi AI. "Together, we're helping clients to truly understand how their brands are seen, cited and trusted by AI—and to turn those insights into stronger, more authentic visibility in AI-driven discovery."

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the Brandi AI Agency Partnership Program?

A: The Brandi AI Agency Partnership Program enables marketing agencies to deliver Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) for their clients by measuring and improving how brands appear in AI-generated answers. The program gives agencies visibility into whether a brand is cited, compared or omitted when AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity respond to high-intent buyer questions. It also provides actionable recommendations that help agencies close visibility gaps and strengthen AI-driven authority.

Q: Why should agencies partner with a GEO platform instead of relying on traditional SEO and content analytics?

A: Traditional SEO and analytics tools track rankings, traffic and engagement, but they do not show how brands are represented inside AI-generated answers. A GEO platform like Brandi AI reveals how AI systems interpret content, which brands they trust as category authorities and where competitors gain visibility. This allows agencies to manage AI answer share of voice alongside search performance.

Q: What value does the Brandi AI partnership provide to marketing agencies?

A: The partnership equips agencies with a repeatable framework to identify AI visibility gaps, prioritize high-impact optimizations and demonstrate value beyond rankings and traffic. Agencies can show clients how often their brand appears in AI answers, what sources influence those answers and which buyer-stage questions drive inclusion. This elevates the agency's role as a strategic advisor in AI-driven discovery.

Q: Why is it now critical for agencies to partner with a GEO platform provider?

A: AI-generated answers are increasingly replacing traditional search results by compressing discovery into a single synthesized response. In these environments, brands are either included or excluded from consideration. Partnering with a GEO platform helps agencies adapt to this shift, protect client visibility at the point of decision and deliver services aligned with how authority and trust are now formed.

Q: What does this partnership mean for JARS Digital clients?

A: Most agencies are still optimizing for rankings and traffic. JARS Digital is optimizing for AI visibility at the moment decisions are made. Through Brandi AI, JARS can see whether a brand is cited, compared or completely left out when buyers ask high-intent questions inside platforms like ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini. That insight goes far beyond traditional SEO reporting. JARS Digital turns AI visibility gaps into concrete strategic action: strengthening authority signals, refining messaging, improving credibility and increasing inclusion in AI-generated answers.

About JARS Digital

JARS Digital is a Charlotte-based B2B digital marketing agency serving clients across the U.S. and internationally, specializing in demand generation, pipeline creation and AI-driven growth strategy. The firm partners with growth-stage and enterprise organizations to increase qualified pipeline, strengthen category authority and drive measurable revenue outcomes. Recognized for multiple consecutive years as a Top 25 Digital Marketing Agency by the Charlotte Business Journal, JARS Digital helps B2B brands compete and win in an increasingly AI-influenced buying environment. For more information, visit jarsdigital.com . Follow JARS Digital on LinkedIn .

About Brandi AI

Brandi AI™ is the leading platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Built on a powerful intelligence layer, Brandi helps organizations stay visible as online discovery shifts from search engines to Generative AI, revealing where brands stand in this new landscape. Brandi tracks the real questions people ask AI, shows if and how a brand is cited or mentioned in AI-generated answers and provides optimization guidance and technologies to improve AI visibility and GEO performance. Used by Fortune 500s, global agencies and mid-market brands across B2C and B2B industries, Brandi supports CMOs and product marketers in defining category strategy and content, and PR, SEO, and digital marketing teams in driving visibility. For more information, visit mybrandi.ai . Follow Brandi AI on LinkedIn .

