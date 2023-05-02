Brandi H. Clarke Joins TFG as Grants Project Manager

Brandi brings over 20 years of local, state, and federal funding experience to the rapidly expanding TFG Grants Team.

BILOXI, Miss., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The TFG Grants Team is pleased to welcome Brandi H. Clarke as Grants Project Manager. Brandi brings over 20 years of experience as a grant writing consultant and grants administrator for clients in the public, private, and non-profit sectors in the health and mental health, education, housing, disaster preparedness and recovery, homelessness, social services, community development, and the environment fields to the TFG Grants team.

"Brandi's extensive experience in a range of grants services is an asset to our team," said Jennifer Imo, Managing Partner of Client Services. "Brandi has served a pivotal role in a diverse portfolio of disaster preparedness, recovery, and response efforts at the local, state, and federal levels. We are very excited for her to join the team!"

"I'm thrilled to join TFG and support the firm's mission of building stronger communities," said Brandi. "I look forward to collaborating with the team to identify and secure funding opportunities that will enable us to make a meaningful difference in the communities we serve."

Before joining TFG, Brandi led her own consulting business and previously served in various leadership roles including CEO of the Mississippi Mental Health Association, Executive Director of the South Mississippi AIDS Task Force, Director of Financial Development and Community Relations for The Salvation Army, and Grants Administrator for the University of Southern Mississippi, Mississippi-Alabama Sea Grant Consortium.

Following Hurricane Katrina, as CEO of the Mississippi Mental Health Association, Brandi opened and operated the first Center for Community Resilience on the Mississippi Gulf Coast; a partnership between Mt. Sinai School of Medicine and the Israeli Trauma Coalition. Brandi was also appointed to the Harrison County Office of Long-Term Recovery and to the City of Biloxi's Reviving the Renaissance Nongovernmental Planning Committee to assist in the strategic planning and rebuilding process locally and statewide.

Over the years, Brandi has served as a board member for the Biloxi Bay Chamber of Commerce, Gallery 782, South Mississippi VOAD, Lighthouse Business and Professional Women's Organization, and Edgewater Rotary, and has won numerous leadership awards.

Brandi holds a master's degree in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from William Carey University and is a life-long resident of Biloxi, Mississippi.

