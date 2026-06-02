BrandingBusiness Partners with Acumetis to Create and Launch a New Global Brand for Life Sciences Commercialization

IRVINE, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandingBusiness, the B2B brand strategy and development firm, today announced its role in the creation and launch of Acumetis, a new global expert commercialization partner formed by the integration of five leading life sciences consultancies: Herspiegel, Adivo Associates, Decisive Consulting, Fiecon, and Sixsense Strategy Group.

Acumetis Brand Image

Officially launched on April 14, 2026, Acumetis brings together more than 350 experts worldwide to deliver integrated expertise across the full biopharma asset lifecycle—from commercial strategy and market access to launch execution and in-market performance.

BrandingBusiness partnered closely with Acumetis leadership to define and build the new brand from the ground up. This included conducting in-depth research with internal and external stakeholders, defining a differentiated positioning territory, and developing a cohesive brand strategy to unify the combined organization under a single vision.

The agency led the development of the Acumetis name—reflecting the fusion of "acumen" and "metis," Greek for practical wisdom—and created the company's corporate messaging framework, logo, and comprehensive visual identity system.

"Bringing five established organizations together under one brand required more than a new name—it demanded a clear, compelling positioning that could unify capabilities while signaling a bold step forward for our clients," said Steve Wheeler, VP of Marketing at Acumetis. "BrandingBusiness was an invaluable partner in helping us define who we are as Acumetis and how we show up in the market. Their work ensured that our brand reflects both the depth of our expertise and the strategic clarity we bring to our clients' most complex commercialization challenges."

Acumetis was established to address the increasing complexity of the life sciences landscape, where companies must navigate tighter timelines, evolving regulatory expectations, and mounting pressure to demonstrate value. The new brand and integrated model are designed to deliver greater strategic clarity and connected expertise at critical decision points, all captured in the new Acumetis tagline, "Reframe what's possible."

Andrea Fabbri, Managing Director at BrandingBusiness, commented: "Acumetis represents a new kind of commercialization partner—one built for integration, insight, and impact. Our role was to help crystallize that ambition into a brand that is both strategically grounded and emotionally resonant. From positioning through identity, every element was designed to express clarity in complexity and confidence at the moments that matter most."

The result is a unified global brand that reflects Acumetis' collective business vision: to help life sciences organizations make clearer commercialization decisions and achieve stronger outcomes across the asset lifecycle. Find out more about Acumetis on their new website, www.acumetisglobal.com.

About BrandingBusiness

BrandingBusiness is a global B2B branding agency dedicated to building powerfully effective B2B brands that lead with clarity and perform with purpose. For more than 30 years, it has helped forward-looking clients to navigate change, enter new markets, unify cultures, and drive sustainable momentum toward their growth plans. Explore the work of the agency, its offerings, and its library of resources on the topic of B2B branding at www.brandingbusiness.com.

About Acumetis

Acumetis is a global expert commercialization partner purposefully built to help life sciences win in the age of connectivity. With an integrated model spanning the entire asset lifecycle, deep functional and therapeutic-area expertise, and rigorous, outcome-driven thinking, Acumetis reframes complex problems and shapes solutions that are both imaginative and achievable. With more than 350 experts globally and experience across 50+ geographic markets, Acumetis helps clients unlock value, accelerate performance, and deliver better outcomes for patients.

Media Contact:

Justin Garvin

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SOURCE BrandingBusiness