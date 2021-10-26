BrandingBusiness Welcomes Bob Kersten as Managing Director, San Francisco

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandingBusiness, the global B2B brand strategy and design agency, today announced the appointment of Bob Kersten as Managing Director, San Francisco. This new, senior-level position reflects the expansion of the BrandingBusiness market presence both nationally and internationally.

Bob Kersten, BrandingBusiness

As Managing Director, San Francisco, Bob brings with him more than 20 years of high-level branding experience with Addison, Prophet, Brand Union and Landor, where he held several leadership roles, ultimately serving as Executive Director for key client relationships. During his 15-year tenure with Landor Bob lead engagements with Barclays Bank of the UK, AECOM, Accenture, Devon Energy, and LG of South Korea. He joins BrandingBusiness from Affinity Creative Group where he served as Managing Director.



"As we enter this next phase of our evolution, we are delighted to have an individual of Bob's caliber lead our representation in San Francisco," said Ryan Rieches, Founding Partner and CEO of BrandingBusiness. "With his wide experience as a senior executive at some of the world's leading branding companies, Bob will also play an instrumental role as a member of our brand strategy team, helping to take our capability to a new level of excellence to meet the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of our clients."



"In many ways, this feels like a homecoming," said Bob Kersten. "BrandingBusiness has an incredible reputation in the B2B world for research-based, creative solutions to complex business problems. I have tremendous passion for the B2B world and very much look forward to working with the global BrandingBusiness team and their impressive roster of clients in driving growth and momentum."



About BrandingBusiness

BrandingBusiness is a specialist B2B brand strategy firm. For more than 25 years we have worked with ambitious, growth-driven disruptors and some of the world's great companies and brands to help them flourish and stay relevant in a world of dynamic change. Our Founding Partners are sought-after brand strategists who have led engagements with clients such as ABM Industries, American Airlines, Cisco, Elsevier, First American, Huawei, Teledyne, Hitachi, Saint-Gobain and Tech Data.

To learn more, please visit brandingbusiness.com.

Media Contact:

Jill Purzycki

(949) 457-7360

[email protected]

SOURCE BrandingBusiness

Related Links

http://brandingbusiness.com

