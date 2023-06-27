BRANDmate 2023: B2B networking event sets new benchmarks

More than 750 attend industry gathering in Offenbach

High-profile names and informative programme

NUREMBERG, Germany, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An exuberant mood, enthusiastic guests and exhibitors, inspiring discussions and networking until well into the night: now in its second year, BRANDmate set new benchmarks as an event and brand festival focused on collaborations, partnerships and licensing. In excess of 750 participants from some 330 companies met for a get-together in a class of its own in Offenbach on 21 and 22 June, using the event as a cross-sectoral platform for exchange and networking. More than 2,800 speed dating sessions were arranged through the matchmaking feature on the event website, which gave all participants – whether brand owners or licensees, in retail or marketing – the opportunity to connect in advance of the gathering. The face-to-face meet-ups then took place in the relaxed atmosphere of BRANDmate, where new business ideas were discussed and developed. The guests finished out the first day with a live band, DJ, buffet and drinks at the official BRANDmate party on the Wednesday evening.

Pleased with a successful event: Christian Ulrich (Managing Director of BRANDmate GmbH and Spokesperson of the Executive Board at Spielwarenmesse eG) and Eva Stemmer (Organiser of BRANDmate and Managing Director of BRANDmate GmbH).

Strong brands

"This year's BRANDmate exceeded all of our expectations – together with the exhibitors and guests, we celebrated a real brand festival!" said a delighted Eva Stemmer, Organiser of BRANDmate and Managing Director of BRANDmate GmbH. "The collective passion for brands, licences and cooperation is what makes BRANDmate so special. The energy and enthusiasm felt over these two days in Offenbach are the best proof that we are making an important contribution to networking in our industry." The exhibitors presented themselves in the Brand Experience Area and celebrated BRANDmate with unique showrooms, walking acts, special promotions and happy hours. This year's event focused on the gaming & e-sports, food & beverage, home & living and sports industries – in addition to the familiar entertainment, toys and stationery themes. The exhibitors included German and internationally renowned entertainment companies, such as Super RTL, Warner Bros., NBC Universal, Paramount, WDR mediagroup and rbb. Also present were toy giants Mattel and Hasbro, along with sports brands BVB and Eintracht Frankfurt, the Eintracht Spandau e-sports club and publishing houses Burda Licensing, Jahreszeiten Verlag and Carlsen Verlag. Food brands such as Jokolade and KoRo as well as home & living brands like Koziol, IBENA Textile and Carrera completed the portfolio.

Well-known presenters

Numerous speakers shared their expertise and provided inspiring insights into the trends of today and tomorrow across three stages. These included Maura Regan (President Licensing International), Carolin Stüdemann (Managing Director of Viva con Agua de Sankt Pauli e.V.), Jakob Neise (co-CEO and co-founder of PLAY THE HYPE), Linda Häusler (Senior Project Manager, Podstars by OMR), Johann Lafer (chef, brand and brand ambassador), Dorjee Lhamo Gerhard (Concept Copy, Jung von Matt NERD) and Sven Göth (CEO of Futuriser, business futurist & keynote speaker). "Baker of the Year" Axel Schmitt who is also the official baker of the legendary Wacken rock music festival put his technical skills on display in a dedicated show kitchen.

"It's wonderful to see how the different industries have come together in Offenbach to generate ideas and create business," said Christian Ulrich, Managing Director of BRANDmate GmbH and Spokesperson of the Executive Board at Spielwarenmesse eG. "The engagement of all participants makes BRANDmate what it is: a vibrant, innovative and stimulating event that sets benchmarks." The next BRANDmate will take place on 19 and 20 June 2024.

Image material is available at www.spielwarenmesse-eg.de/media.

Spielwarenmesse eG

Spielwarenmesse eG is the fair organizer and marketing services provider for the toy sector and other consumer goods markets. The Nuremberg-based company organizes the world-leading Spielwarenmesse® in Nuremberg, complemented by the services available on Spielwarenmesse® Digital. Its range also includes the Internationale Spieltage SPIEL gaming event in Essen, Kids India in Mumbai and the Insights-X in Nuremberg. Expanded coverage of the topic of licensing and collaborations comes with BRANDmate in Offenbach. The range of services provided by the cooperative also includes industry campaigns and the international fair programme, World of Toys by Spielwarenmesse eG, which enables manufacturers to exhibit at pavilions featured at trade fairs in Asia and the USA. Spielwarenmesse eG operates a worldwide network of representatives in over 90 countries. In addition, its subsidiary Spielwarenmesse Shanghai Co., Ltd. is responsible for the People's Republic of China. Its Die roten Reiter GmbH subsidiary with headquarters in Nuremberg works as communication agency for the consumer and capital goods industry. The complete company profile of Spielwarenmesse eG can be found on the Internet at www.spielwarenmesse-eg.com.

BRANDmate

BRANDmate is a B2B networking event in the field of brand collaborations, partnerships and licensing, which aims to bring together companies, brands and potential collaborative partners from different sectors. The second BRANDmate will take place on 21 and 22 June 2023 at the 'off-location' of Fredenhagen, a 7,400 m² disused steel plant in Offenbach, near Frankfurt. The company responsible for the event is BRANDmate GmbH.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2141905/Spielwarenmesse_eG_BRANDmate_GmbH_Event.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2141888/4138559/SeG_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Spielwarenmesse eG