Brandon Fox to Return to Jenner & Block and Serve as Los Angeles Office Managing Partner

Following Jenner & Block's tradition of lawyers who serve in high-level government positions, Mr. Fox was a partner in Los Angeles before becoming chief in 2019 of the US Department of Justice's largest Criminal Division outside of Washington, DC. In addition to serving as office managing partner and practice co-chair, Mr. Fox will resume his practice focusing on complex litigation and investigations.

In his time with the firm before heading the Criminal Division for the US Attorney's Office in Los Angeles, Mr. Fox represented companies and individuals in complex litigation and white-collar matters in federal and state court and before regulatory bodies. He led internal investigations for clients in Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), securities fraud, workplace safety, health care fraud, money laundering, and other matters. Mr. Fox also advised clients on their compliance efforts, and has represented universities in a variety of sensitive engagements.

The Daily Journal recognized Mr. Fox as one of its "Top 100 Lawyers in California" and named him an "Attorney of the Year" while he was with the firm.

"Brandon's distinguished legal and leadership experience brings significant value to the firm and our clients," said Katya Jestin and Randy Mehrberg, Jenner & Block's co-managing partners. "He assumes the managing partner role at a pivotal time of expansion for the firm in California. Paired with Reid Schar heading our new San Francisco office, we have two highly respected lawyers and former federal prosecutors managing our West Coast offices."

Mr. Fox is the second high-profile government official to join Jenner & Block in California this year, following San Francisco Partner Ann O'Leary's start with the firm in March. Mr. Fox is also the third lateral partner in 2021 to join the firm on the West Coast after Laurie Edelstein became a partner last month in San Francisco.

He will take over the office leadership role from Mike McNamara, who has led the office since 2018. Mr. McNamara will continue as a member of the firm's Policy Committee and as co-chair of the Professional Responsibility Practice, where he remains a leader in representing the country's leading law firms in their most challenging cases.

"Brandon's return to Jenner & Block shows the firm's commitment to quality as we continue to grow on the West Coast," said Mr. Schar, who also serves as co-chair of the firm's Litigation Department. "He further expands our investigations, white-collar defense, and complex litigation capabilities in California and adds strength to the practice nationwide. In addition to providing excellent client service, he also shares the firm's dedication to pro bono and public service, and to championing diversity and inclusion in the legal profession."

As head of the Criminal Division for the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, Mr. Fox oversaw 180 federal prosecutors and some of the most significant cases within the Department of Justice. He supervised the $3 billion settlement with Wells Fargo related to its fake account opening and securities fraud scandal. Mr. Fox negotiated a $25 million settlement, the largest food safety criminal fine ever, with restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill after the company's failure to follow proper protocol in food-borne illness outbreaks. He also oversaw the prosecution of Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar and several real estate developers for RICO violations.

Before joining the firm in 2017, Mr. Fox was chief of the Public Corruption and Civil Rights Section for the US Attorney's Office in Los Angeles. In this role, he led an historic investigation of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that included the successful trials and prosecutions of elected Sheriff Leroy Baca, Undersheriff Paul Tanaka, and 19 other enforcement officers for obstruction of justice, corruption and civil rights violations. He also oversaw the successful bribery and money laundering prosecution of California State Senator Ron Calderon and supervised corruption, civil right, hate crime, and FCPA prosecutions.

Mr. Fox also previously served as a deputy chief of the Public Corruption and Organized Crime Section and the Financial Crimes and Special Prosecution Section in Chicago. During his time with the Department of Justice, Mr. Fox participated in 25 federal trials and was the lead lawyer in 20 of those trials.

In 2016, Mr. Fox was recognized with the "Attorney General's Distinguished Service Award" from the Department of Justice and Loyola Law School's "Prosecutor of the Year" award. He serves on the Federal Bar Association's Board of Directors, and is a former member of the Central District of California's Magistrate Judge Merit Selection Panel, which appoints and evaluates magistrate judges for the District.

"It's an honor to come back to a firm that lives by values so closely aligned with my own," said Mr. Fox. "I look forward to collaborating with our lawyers to provide excellent client service, supporting the growth of the LA office and the investigations practice, and providing guidance, mentorship, and opportunities for new lawyers who are the future of the firm and the legal industry."

As co-chair of the Investigations, Compliance, and Defense Practice, Mr. Fox strengthens the group's presence on the West Coast. He joins an experienced leadership team based in five of the firm's six offices: Partners Anthony S. Barkow (former federal prosecutor for Southern District of New York, District of Columbia, and Main Justice; based in New York), David Bitkower (former Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the DOJ's Criminal Division; based in Washington, DC), Christine Braamskamp (former Barrister at the Chambers of Alexander Cameron QC at 3 Raymond Buildings; based in London), and Erin R. Schrantz (former co-lead for GM ignition switch investigation and lead for Monitor of Credit Suisse AG compliance team; based in Chicago).

Mr. Fox earned his JD from DePaul University College of Law, graduating first in his class. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois.

ABOUT JENNER & BLOCK'S INVESTIGATIONS, COMPLIANCE, AND DEFENSE PRACTICE

For more than 60 years, Jenner & Block has represented corporations and individuals in complex internal investigations, criminal prosecutions, grand jury investigations, extradition proceedings, and civil enforcement actions brought by government agencies, including the Department of Justice, US Securities and Exchange Commission, the UK Financial Conduct Authority, and UK Serious Fraud Office. Known for handling some of the largest internal investigations in history, Jenner & Block's lawyers are called upon by companies, boards of directors, and audit and special committees to conduct investigations and provide counsel in the most demanding and complex government, regulatory and investigatory matters. The practice also has significant experience in advising clients on compliance with relevant laws and regulations, ranging from advising on establishing appropriate anti-bribery, anti-money laundering and sanctions compliance programs, to advising on ensuring an entity is not involved in the facilitation of tax evasion or in breach of regulations concerning modern slavery.

ABOUT JENNER & BLOCK

Jenner & Block LLP is a law firm with global reach, with offices in Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC. The firm is known for its prominent and successful litigation practice, global investigations, and experience handling sophisticated and high-profile corporate transactions. Its clients include Fortune 100 companies, technology companies, large privately held corporations, emerging companies, Native American tribes, and venture capital and private equity investors. Lawyers in the firm's Los Angeles office represent clients from the region's largest industries, including media and entertainment, sports, aerospace, technology, food and beverage, transportation, financial services, education, energy and utilities, among others. The office is also a key hub for the firm's Japan practice, which guides companies, individuals and law firms from Japan through complex cross-border legal proceedings and business transactions involving almost every industry group. The American Lawyer has recognized the firm as the #1 pro bono firm in the United States 10 times in the past 14 years. In 2021, the publication also recognized the firm as the #2 international pro bono firm, and in 2018, named the firm as its first "Pro Bono Champion." In 2020, Reuters Legal named the firm its inaugural "Pro Bono Hero."

