BRANDON LAKE WINS ASCAP CHRISTIAN MUSIC SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR FOR 2ND TIME

"PRAISE" NAMED ASCAP CHRISTIAN MUSIC SONG OF THE YEAR

ESSENTIAL MUSIC PUBLISHING IS ASCAP CHRISTIAN MUSIC PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, today announces the songwriters and publishers of Christian music's most-performed songs of the past year. Top honors include:

Christian Music Songwriter of the Year: Brandon Lake

Brandon Lake Christian Music Song of the Year: "Praise," co-written by Brandon Lake and Pat Barrett

"Praise," co-written by Brandon Lake and Pat Barrett Christian Music Publisher of the Year: Essential Music Publishing

This is the second ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter of the Year honor for Brandon Lake, whose most-performed songs include "Praise," "Hard Fought Hallelujah" and "That's Who I Praise." The five-time Grammy winner just received three nominations for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards: Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for "Hard Fought Hallelujah" (with Jelly Roll), Best CCM Performance/Song for "I Know A Name," (Elevation Worship), and Best CCM Album for King of Hearts. Lake has also collected 15 Dove Awards, three Billboard Music Awards and is nominated for a CMA Musical Event of the Year honor (with Jelly Roll) for "Hard Fought Hallelujah" at the upcoming CMA Awards. In 2024, Lake was named ASCAP Christian Songwriter/Artist of the Year.

"Praise," the ASCAP Christian Music Song of the Year, was co-written by Brandon Lake and Pat Barrett, published by Essential Music Publishing and Capitol CMG Publishing, and was recorded by Elevation Worship featuring Brandon Lake, Chris Brown and Chandler Moore.

"Praise" rose to the #1 slot on Billboard's Hot Christian Songs, Christian Airplay and Christian AC charts and has been certified double platinum.

The ASCAP Christian Music Publisher of the Year Award is presented to Essential Music Publishing. Their most-played songs of the past year are "Goodbye Yesterday," "Hard Fought Hallelujah," "Loves Got a Way," "Praise," "That's Who I Praise," "The Cross," "The Prodigal," "The Truth" and "Worship Through It."

ASCAP's winning Christian and Country music writers will be honored at the ASCAP Nashville Songwriters Celebration on Monday, November 17, in Nashville. A full list of the ASCAP Christian Music Award winners can be found at http://www.ascap.com/nashvilleawards25 .

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a membership association of more than 1.1 million songwriters, composers and music publishers, and represents some of the world's most talented music creators. Founded and governed by songwriters, composers and publishers, it returns nearly 90 cents of every dollar collected to its members as royalties and has the lowest overhead rate of any U.S. PRO. ASCAP licenses a repertory of over 20 million musical works to hundreds of thousands of businesses that use music, including streaming services, cable television, radio and satellite radio and brick and mortar businesses such as retail stores, hotels, clubs, restaurants and bars. ASCAP collects the licensing fees and identifies, matches, processes and pays royalties to its members for trillions of performances every year. The ASCAP blanket license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. ASCAP puts music creators first, advocating for their rights and the value of music on Capitol Hill, driving innovation that moves the industry forward, building community and providing the resources and support that creators need to succeed in their careers. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com , on X and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook .

SOURCE ASCAP - American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers