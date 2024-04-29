Brandon Lee McCord Injured in Truck Accident Outside of Hallettsville, TX

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, extends thoughts and support to Brandon Lee McCord and his loved ones following a truck accident on March 25, 2024, around 5:55 a.m. along Farm to Market 531 in Lavaca County, TX. Mr. McCord sustained injuries in the incident.

Details About the Truck Accident in Lavaca County:

According to authorities, 40-year-old Brandon Lee McCord was traveling in a northwest-bound Chevy Silverado pickup truck on F.M. 531, south of the County Road 386 intersection when the accident occurred.

Officials report that a southwest-bound Peterbilt truck with a trailer in tow attempted to exit a private drive and turn left to head southeast on F.M. 531 at an unsafe time, failing to yield to roadway traffic. This led to a collision between the front-end of the pickup truck and the front-left side of the 18-wheeler's trailer.

As a result of the wreck, Mr. McCord incurred suspected severe injuries and was promptly transported to a local medical facility by emergency medical services for necessary treatment. No other injuries have been reported in connection with this incident.

The incident is still under investigation and further details surrounding the accident are currently unavailable.

